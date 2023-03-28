Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval Says “Hindsight’s Always 20/20” When Asked If He Regrets Cheating On Ariana Madix

It’s looking like until Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is finally off the air that the #Scandoval drama just won’t stop. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are in defense mode after the news of their months-long affair turned them into the biggest Pump Rules villains ever. Ariana Madix was crushed by the double betrayal, but she’s better than both of them. Ari is working on picking up the pieces and will be better off without Sleazy Sandy weighing her down. It’s all a matter of time before the dust settles in Valley Village.

The only thing Sandoval ever gave us was the wildest Season 10 of Pump Rules we could ever imagine. Unfortunately, it came at the expense of Ariana. Thankfully, she has a brood of friends and fans who have her back to let Raquel and Sandoval know what happens when you mess with a gem. In the long run, Raquel and Sandoval can run off and live miserably ever after. Ariana will remain unbothered as ever, even if she’s a little bitter right off the heels of filming an explosive reunion.

As I said, Sandoval is on guard. He’s trying to salvage whatever he thinks he can of his image for the sake of his businesses. And it’s reading pathetic. He took a cue from his new girlfriend and spoke to the paparazzi all about the #Scandoval affair. While he might think it makes him look better, the footage from Page Six just seems to further prove he’s selfish and lacks empathy. It might be one of the rare moments I can actually agree with Jax Taylor.

The paparazzo asked Sandoval if he regretted cheating on Ariana after spending nearly a decade together. He basically chalks it up to “hindsight’s always 20/20.” And then proceeds to mansplain what that expression means to the videographer. I’m literally gagging at this extremely on-brand behavior for Sandoval. “Yes, I could’ve handled things way better. Of course,” he said. Just do us all a favor and shut up.

Sandoval was also asked why he’s receiving so much heat for his affair when cheating has been part of the VPR ethos since Season 1. He believes the unexpected nature of the affair is the reason, but didn’t elaborate more. It’s probably for the best he keeps it short and sweet if he has the audacity to say anything at all. It’s still curious how he says that he can regret his actions looking back, but still can’t even be publically remorseful to his longtime girlfriend for cheating. Brittany Cartwright put it best — RAWT IN HELL.

[Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Bravo]