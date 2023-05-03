Jackie Goldschneider’s Best Looks Over The Years

Jackie Goldschneider joined Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2018. Teresa Giudice and Jackie started off on the wrong foot. And the duo continued to feud.

Besides being an attorney and a writer, there is no denying that Jackie is a fashionista. Let’s take a look back at her best looks over the years.

Regal In Red

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Jackie Goldschneider attends Woman’s Day Celebrates 16th Annual Red Dress Awards on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Woman’s Day)

In February 2019, Jackie stepped out on the red carpet in a stunning crimson surplice wrap-style dress. The dress also featured some silver embroidery detail along one edge. Jackie’s dress included a double belt with two large silver buckles. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and plunging v-neckline. Jackie wore dangling heart-shaped earrings, a silver necklace, and several gold and silver bracelets. To complete her ensemble, the RHONJ star wore sparkling silver pumps.

Fun And Flirty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: (L-R) Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider attend the HealthCorps 13th Annual Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Jackie knows how to turn out a look. She glowed alongside her RHONJ besties, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs. She wore a flirty, sequined-covered black mini-dress. Her outfit featured a black satin belt. Jackie wore her hair down in soft waves. She kept her accessories simple. She wore black t-strap sandals, a delicate silver bracelet, and silver drop earrings. By wearing minimal makeup and limiting her accessories, Jackie served up a clean and stylish look.

All That Glitters

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Jackie Goldschneider — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jackie is giving off strong New Jersey vibes in this sparkling black and silver jumpsuit. This piece is covered with crystal beading. The halter-neck style shows off a bit of cleavage. Jackie’s blue-silver pumps are barely visible peeking out from her pant leg. She wore her usual silver necklace, along with silver and gold bracelets and some statement rings. Once again, Jackie is wearing minimal make-up, which works in her favor with a glam jumpsuit like this one.

Sophisticated Night Out

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Jackie Goldschneider attends the Global Lyme Alliance fifth annual New York City Gala on October 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance )

Jackie decided to take a major fashion risk with this asymmetrical strapless black number. The front section of the dress skims her thigh, while the rest of the dress falls just above her ankles. Jackie wore a pair of glittering gold heels with her dress. She added earrings, long necklaces, and bracelets to her ensemble. Jackie took her look all the way with white nail polish with gold sparkles. Now that is a true commitment to a look. It’s another fashion win for Jackie!

Back In Black

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jackie Goldschneider attends the “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” New York Screening at Metrograph on August 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage,)

Most people seem to favor certain colors. For Jackie, black seems to suit her best. She served up another fashion moment in this black mini-dress with ruching at the waist. The outfit is pretty basic. Jackie wore her “Jackie” silver necklace, dangling silver earrings, a group of bracelets, and a shiny statement ring. Even though the dress doesn’t have any embellishments, the RHONJ star elevates it with her accessories. She looks relaxed and confident.

Shining In Silver

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — “Reunion” — Pictured: Jackie Goldschneider — (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jackie chose something different for the RHONJ Season 10 reunion. She chose a strapless silver dress with a high slit. The dress also had an eye-catching ruffle detail. She wore silver and black sandals and accessorized with silver bracelets and long dangle earrings. Jackie’s pale pink lips matched her baby pink nail polish. But on her toes, Jackie sported black polish. She looked effortlessly chic and elegant in this ensemble. Chef’s kiss for this look!

Timeless Elegance

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:11 — Pictured: Jackie Goldschneider — (Photo by: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jackie looked fabulous in the photo shoot for Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11. Her silver-cream slip dress, which featured ruching at the mid-section, fit her like a glove. She wore dangling silver statement earrings, bracelets, and some rings. This elegant look was at odds with the dramatic season ahead. Teresa spread a cheating rumor about Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider. Jackie repaid the favor by making an inappropriate analogy about one of Teresa’s daughters.

Casual And Classy

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 17009 — Pictured: Jackie Goldschneider — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

When Jackie appeared in the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, she kept her look casual but classic. She wore a black, long-sleeved mini-dress. The dress featured glittering silver piping along the sleeves and down the sides. Everyone knows the Jersey housewives love some sparkle in their fashion. Jackie added black t-strap heels, silver dangle earrings, and silver bracelets to round out her look. She looks ready to win any shady games she has to take part in.

A Pop Of Green

BRAVOCON — BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 — Pictured: Jackie Goldschneider — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

I love it when Jackie dons something sparkly or a bright color. She looks great in whatever she wears. But I am living for her in this bright apple-green mini-dress. It has a gold metal chain detail on the shoulder that really catches one’s eye. Jackie added gold sandals, dangling earrings, bracelets, and some statement rings to cap off her ensemble. She stepped a bit outside of her comfort zone with this look, and it certainly paid off! It’s a perfect 10!

Disco Fever

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 20070 — Pictured: Jackie Goldschneider — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

When the writer made another journey to WWHL, her fashion was not only on point but very Jersey. Jackie rocked a glittering, one-shoulder mini-dress. The dress also featured an asymmetrical hem to show a little more leg and side cutouts. Jackie added silver and black sandals to complement her look. She once again wore dangling silver earrings and silver bracelets. Her nails were painted white, and she sported black polish on her toes. Jackie looked like she came from the Dancing with the Stars ballroom in this sparkling ensemble.

Jackie has proved many things to the RHONJ fans. She isn’t afraid of Teresa, she knows all about the dictionary, and she can serve up a stylish look.

TELL US- IS JACKIE THE MOST STYLISH RHONJ CAST MEMBER? WHICH LOOK IS YOUR FAVORITE? DID SHE MAKE ANY FASHION MISTAKES?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]