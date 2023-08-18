Kristen Doute and Bravo Deny ‘Hush Money’ Spinoff Claims

Well, Rachel Leviss made a big accusation about Kristen Doute and James Kennedy. James was once engaged to Rachel. And he dated Kristen. Rachel claimed that Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen was allegedly given a spinoff to keep quiet about James. In June 2023, Kristen alluded to a “dark” secret about her ex-boyfriend.

“Kristen was just starting to talk about her tumultuous relationship with James and what happened behind closed doors, and then all of a sudden she’s presented with this spinoff, which I believe is a way to silence her – to keep that under wraps – so that the longevity of Vanderpump Rules can continue,” Rachel said. “But I do believe what she has said about James … I’ve seen him be a violent person so I have no doubt that what she’s saying is true,” she added.

Let’s not forget that Kristen and James were engaged in a physical confrontation at Scheana Shay’s first wedding. But now Bravo has spoken out about Rachel’s allegations. US Weekly has the scoop.

Kristen isn’t being silenced, she and Bravo confirm

A spokesperson for Bravo issued a statement to US Weekly. “Kristen Doute was one of the people approached for an upcoming spinoff because she is part of the friend group that is featured on a new show.”

In June 2020, Kristen was fired from Pump Rules along with Stassi Schroeder for alleged racist behavior towards Faith Stowers, who was their co-star. Then Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, exited VPR in December 2020.

Brittany and Jax were spotted filming for the new spinoff series with Scheana and Lala Kent. That makes total sense since they all have children now.

US Weekly reached out to reps for James and Kristen for comment, but hadn’t hear back at the time of writing. For her part, Kristen has taken to social media to deny the claims – but did say Rachel was telling the truth about James.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK RACHEL ALLEGED THAT KRISTEN WAS GIVEN A SPINOFF TO KEEP HER QUIET ABOUT JAMES? DOES KRISTEN HAVE DIRT ON JAMES?