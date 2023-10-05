Tom Sandoval Receives Apology From Jerry O’Connell After Scandoval Digs

Frequent Watch What Happens Live guest Jerry O’Connell was pretty opinionated about Scandoval. While appearing on the show in March 2023, wearing a “Team Ariana” shirt, he ripped into Tom Sandoval. “Tom Sandoval — he’s not a man. He’s a little boy and this is what little boys do. Tom Schwartz is a little boy,” Jerry stated. No argument here.

Now Sandoval has his own podcast, hilariously titled, Everybody Loves Tom. And when his buddy Schwartz was a last-minute cancelation, Jerry received the call. And not only did he answer, but he also appeared on Sandoval’s show.

Jerry apologized, but didn’t back down

“Somebody else obviously didn’t show up because I was called about 90 minutes ago and I showed up,” Jerry stated. “Your commercial for the podcast came out and I clicked on the story. It has celebrities in it such as Jennifer Lawrence, Adele and me. We are saying pretty rude things about you and it cut to me saying, ‘You’re not a man.’”

He continued, “It was crazy to see that because I immediately felt really embarrassed. I felt really embarrassed seeing myself say that.” He added, “I don’t carry myself that way, I don’t talk like that about other people publicly. I felt remorse. When I feel remorse, I want to act on it.”

Jerry felt, at the time, like he needed to slam Sandoval. “I was the first live WWHL episode after all that broke and I felt like I had to address it,” he explained. “I felt a lot of remorse and I DMed you on Instagram.”

But Jerry still shaded Sandoval’s controversial appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast. “I did ask [Bravo executive producer] Andy Cohen if I can come and do this. By the way, that is what you are supposed to do before you do podcasts,” Jerry said. “You text Andy Cohen if it is OK and I got the green light. I didn’t want to get in trouble.”

When Sandoval discussed his affair with Rachel Leviss and the messy fallout, Jerry repeatedly urged him to take accountability. Good luck with that one.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT JERRY APOLOGIZED? ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT HE AGREED TO APPEAR ON SANDOVAL’S PODCAST?