The Most Controversial Vanderpump Rules Fan Takes

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 was chaotic. However, drama sells, and in this case, the cast’s antics, ie Scandoval, likely saved this once-popular Bravo series. Truly, the fallout from Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss‘ affair saw the ratings climb. In turn, the number of online opinions that were posted left and right also grew.

These heated views were mostly entertaining, with a side of yikes. Case in point, on Reddit, a thread titled “What’s your ‘dirty little’ Vanderpump rules secret?” has 700+ comments. As for what the majority feel, here are their most repeated, controversial takes. And please don’t shoot this messenger, as I fully agree that most of these are clutch-your-pearls wrong.

The OG’s Should Not Have Been Fired

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Jax Taylor were all fired for racist behaviors against Faith Stowers back in 2018. If you ask most people, these OG’s deserved their canning. However, a lot of fans confessed that they missed these three personalities and want them back on-air, as they brought comedic relief to the series. They were all also fun to hate-watch, as they tore down their castmates for the same poor behaviors that they themselves often displayed.

Another popular viewpoint is that instead of being fired, these cast members should have been forced to remain on-air with Faith, for productive conversations surrounding race. That’s a lot to put on Faith, if you ask us. Truly, the downfall of these three OG’s was needed, and the controversial opinions on this matter will likely always be high and heated.

Tom Schwartz Shouldn’t Get Any Scandoval Heat

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tom Schwartz knew about Sandoval’s affair with Rachel, which fans saw hints of during Season 10. Schwartz and Ariana Madix were so close that Ariana was chosen to be a groomsmen in his wedding. Therefore, the role that he played in the affair’s cover-up hit a lot of people the wrong way…just not the ones in this Reddit thread.

Online, many fans felt like it wasn’t Schwartz’s place to get involved. A lot of people actually stated that the heat he received was completely unjustified, as all that he did was put his best friend first, which “most people would do.” This topic will likely be addressed during Season 11, as the cast now has to decide on their own controversial takes, deciding whether or not they will continue to punish Schwartz for his silence.

Lala Kent’s an Actress Playing a Role

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Lala Kent is an outspoken and opinionated personality. In this thread, several fans theorized that her public persona was just a character, as Lala seems focused on building a brand, not on being liked. With comments ranging from “Lala CLOCKS THE F**K IN” to “She has understood her job from DAY 1,” it’s clear to see that many fans feel like an on-air Lala and an off-air Lala are likely very different people.

If you are not a Lala stan, maybe this controversial take will change your mind (or not), knowing that what you see on-air might just be an act.

Lisa Vanderpump Calling Pets “Sexy” is “Creepy AF”

Christopher Willard via Getty Images

We all know that Lisa Vanderpump loves her pets, but her statements about them have fans talking. One viewer recalled Lisa joking about breastfeeding her dog Giggy, may his sweet puppy soul rest in peace. Others jumped in to state that she calls her pets “sexy” too much, which is “creepy AF.”

This popular take from the fans is weirdly controversial, I typed, while kissing my Ragdoll cat on his sexy head.

Brittany Cartwright Ruined Vanderpump Rules

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Brittany Cartwright married Jax in 2019. When she joined the cast, several viewers felt like her presence saw a downwards shift befall this series. Though her “grating laugh” was mentioned, it was her constant covering for Jax that made fans the most annoyed, as they wanted Jax to be with someone who would call him out. This controversial take of Brittany ruining the series simply for being quiet is messy.

Ariana Madix Isn’t That Likable

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ariana has been through it, though she is currently on the upswing of Sandoval’s affair. Though Ariana is currently cashing in on this storyline, a few of the shows fans are starting to check out.

From statements of she “knew Sandoval was a cheater,” to her protection of his image at all costs for years, the feelings for Ariana seem to be mixed. Not liking the lady of the hour is controversial, but to each their own.

James Kennedy’s Redemption Era Isn’t Justified

Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

There’s an opening for the number-one guy in the group. Now that Sandoval and Schwartz are on the outs, James Kennedy is the main man left standing. For years, viewers have chuckled at James’ witty replies. They’ve also been left horrified over how much liquor he is able to consume, which often ends in fits of anger.

Kristen used to date James. As did Rachel. Prior to (maybe, another controversial take claims that there might have been an overlap) her affair with Sandoval, she was even engaged to the temperamental DJ. Both of these relationships ended horribly.

At this point, Jame’s popularity is soaring. However, many of these fans online feel like his fame isn’t justified. In fact, several pointed out Kristen’s recent predictions of a ‘Dark Truth’ coming out regarding James and his temper. On this controversial take, only time will tell how James’ popularity on Vanderpump Rules will end, or increase.

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE ANY CONTROVERSIAL VANDERPUMP RULES TAKES?