Best Real Housewives Songs To Play At Your Wedding

Once a Bravolebrity becomes Bravofamous, the time comes when they want to create a brand. In an effort to maintain popularity and earn more cashola, Housewives have a tendency to ghost-write numerous books, create a plethora of alcoholic beverages, or my personal favorite – release music.

Many of our beloved ladies have gifted the music world with such classics as Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga’s anthem, On Display. Who could forget the dulcet tones of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her catalogue of pop hits? Need something to bop at your next wedding reception? We’ve got you covered with some handy dandy songs to celebrate your happy day.

Danielle Staub – Real Close (To You)

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub has quite the singing voice, who knew? Danielle released this gem along with Lori Michaels. Believe it or not, Danielle’s most iconic moment didn’t happen on RHONJ, it happened on Watch What Happens Live, much to the delight of Andy Cohen. She performed her debut track, Real Close with Lori in 2010, and Andy still hasn’t recovered. At the time he said, ”You famously recorded the tortured lesbian love song ‘Real Close,’ which is my favorite WWHL performance of all time.” Use this one on your fancy occassions for sure.

Gretchen Christine Rossi – The Time Is Now

Obviously Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi had more talents than looking like a Price is Right model and making questionable handbags. Yes, Gretchen is also a musical force to be reckoned with. Think about it, a first dance with your new legal partner who may or may not be entitled to 50% of your belongings, gazing into his/her/their eyes and hearing “Something always brought me/It brought me back to you/After all these years later, love feels so brand new.” Look, you can just pretend it isn’t about Slade Smiley, okay? “You’ve been there every time my life seemed broken,” we won’t tell Gretch her life was less broken prior to getting involved with Slade.

Adriana De Moura – Feel the Rush

How many Housewives can say they sang the theme song to their show? Only Adriana de Moura from Real Housewives of Miami. Bonus, it’s a jam and completely acceptable to add to your list of wedding throw down tunes. Show your love of dance hits with a sultry beat because if you aren’t feeling the rush on your wedding day, you’re doing it wrong.

OC Realz – Whatever I Want

The cast of RHOC really jumped the shark blessed the viewing audience last season with the release of their debut hit, Whatever I Want. This song is precisely why Tamra Judge was given her orange back for Season 17, but it has a catchy beat. Your wedding DJ will probably already have this one loaded and ready to go, but you might have a spare copy on hand just in case. Stay tuned for next season’s release with the addition of Taylor Armstrong on vocals called, Goin’ Oklahoma On Your Ass. Maybe save that one for your divorce festivities.

Kenya Moore – Gone With The Wind Fabulous

When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore first uttered the words “Gone With the Wind fabulous” back in the dark ages, it immediately put her on the map. The line garnered her so much attention, she figured she may as well record a track for it. Best decision she ever made because YOU will be Gone With the Wind fabulous at your wedding, may as well play it on a loop. Imagine looking out at all of your haters whilst Kenya sings, “You say I’m fake, I say I’m fabulous, You say I’m old, I say I’m fabulous!” Now TWIRL!!!

TELL US- WHAT HOUSEWIVES SONGS WOULD YOU ADD TO YOUR WEDDING PLAYLIST? WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE HOUSEWIVES SONG? WHO DO YOU THINK HAS REAL TALENT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]