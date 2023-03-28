Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Teased “Intense” Conversation With Tom Sandoval Amid Raquel Leviss Affair

What can Vanderpump Rules fans expect for the rest of Season 10? It’s going to be a round robin of cast members having a go at illicit lovers Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Ariana Madix paid the emotional price. But the entire VPR cast has an opinion.

Of course, Bravo cameras were there to capture it all. When news of Scandoval broke, production quickly resumed filming the aftermath. Some are speculating this is the biggest ratings boost in the show’s history.

Scheana Shay had her turn berating Tom for his selfish actions. Page Six reported that Scheana teased the “intense” conversation with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

“I assume it may be one of the last things that airs this season,” Scheana said on last week’s episode of her Scheananigans podcast. “It was very intense, I’m not even gonna get into the details of it,” she added.

Raquel had few friends left in the cast after she was vocal about hooking up with Katie Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz. Scheana was one of the last in the group that supported her. And now, she regrets it.

Due to her friendships with both Raquel and Tom, Scheana admitted feeling like “the worst judge of character.” She said of Sandoval, “This is someone who, for the last 13 14 years of my life, has been one of the most generous, kind, giving [people]. He was the first one there to donate, to do anything.”

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Lands Role In Lifetime Movie Amid Cheating Scandal

Watching the footage now feels “even more of a mindf–k,” Scheana admitted. Indeed, VPR viewers are watching the new episodes for clues of the “full-on affair” that was going on behind Ariana’s back for seven months.

Filming with Raquel was not possible due to the restraining order she filed against Scheana. At the reunion, they recorded their parts separately. However, once filming wrapped, Raquel announced she is dropping the case. “I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress,” Raquel told Entertainment Tonight.

Scheana has denied getting physical with Raquel. They did have a “heated” exchange when news of the affair broke. Despite Scheana being unable to film with Raquel, there were plenty of VPR co-stars ready to call Raquel out on her devious behavior.

“Even though Shay and Leviss were separated, the taping still became explosive within two minutes and never let up,” a source told TMZ. Two cast members had to be separated. And an insider teased that one participant was “not someone you’d guess.”

“It was like a nuclear bomb went off in the studio,” the source added.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK HAPPENED AT THE REUNION? HOW DO YOU THINK SCHEANA’S CONVERSATION WITH TOM WENT?

[Photo Credit: Todd Williamson/Bravo]