Katie Maloney Defends Calling Season 10 Of Vanderpump Rules “So Good” Amid Scandoval

Katie Maloney never misses an opportunity to make herself heard on social media. She called her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay a troll.

According to Us Weekly, the Season 10 mid-season trailer dropped on March 20, 2023. Most highly anticipated was Tom Sandoval’s interaction with his illicit lover Raquel Leviss. In another clip, Ariana Madix tells her ex-boyfriend “to die” after finding out about his trysts.

Bravo’s official Instagram account captioned the video, “How many times have you watched the #PumpRules Mid-Season trailer??” Katie’s comment got her some heat from VPR fans. She commented that the season was “so good.”

A fan called Katie out for the callous response. They wrote, “The rest of the season is so good?’ @musickillskate seeing your friend go through something traumatic is good..? ..Entertaining? Sad.”

Naturally, Katie came back strong and made it all about her. She replied, “If anyone had a traumatic ‘rest of the season’ it’s me. You have to remember the scandoval stuff just happened. Our season filmed over the summer. But I can objectively say it’s a great season.”

Bravo wouldn’t miss the opportunity to capitalize on the trainwreck that is Scandoval. Of course, viewers want the drama, despite the emotional fallout. It was previously revealed to Us Weekly that cameras rushed to film as soon as news of Tom and Raquel’s affair broke.

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling since Wednesday night. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source said at the time.

Katie shared her opinion on the matter when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. She told host Andy Cohen, “I wasn’t shocked, but the details were shocking. I wasn’t shocked that it was Raquel.”

Katie had her own beef with Raquel. The former beauty pageant contestant hooked up with Tom Schwartz at Scheana’s destination wedding over the summer.

“You deserve … what’s coming to you right now,” Katie opined during Lala Kent’s podcast Give Them Lala. Katie referenced Raquel’s kiss with her ex-husband. She added, “I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was. The fact that you didn’t really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot.”

In response to backlash for the affair, Raquel issued an apology via Instagram earlier this month. She wrote, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

About a week later, Ariana posted a statement on her social media. She wrote, “Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement.”

Ariana concluded, “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run.”

Bravo knows what fans want. Saying Season 10 is “good” viewing can’t be equated with an opinion on what went down. Katie wasn’t wrong. She and Lala had Raquel figured out early on.

