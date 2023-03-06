Scheana Shay And Raquel Leviss Reportedly Involved In “Heated Confrontation” About Tom Sandoval Affair

The “Scheananigans” are over. Scheana Shay has pulled her support for co-star Raquel Leviss in the wake of the cheating scandal between the former beauty pageant queen and Tom Sandoval.

Scheana has firmly been in Raquel’s corner during this season of Vanderpump Rules. She notably encouraged Tom Schwartz to pursue Raquel. This caused a rift between Scheana and Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney.

It’s incredible that THIS was the Pump Rules scandal du jour only a few days ago. But now that the shocking affair between Sandoval and Raquel took down the last standing couple in the cast, Scheana finally had to change her position in support of Ariana Madix.

According to Page Six, Scheana and Raquel allegedly got into a “heated confrontation” when the Scheananigans podcast host discovered the transgression on March 1, 2023. The ladies have been doing press together for Season 10. A source exclusively told Page Six, “After taping Watch What Happens Live, Scheana and Raquel went out to drinks with friends.”

“At one point in the night, Scheana lost Raquel and then found her outside of the bar on the phone with Ariana, who Scheana could hear was bawling,” the insider shared.

Scheana confronted Raquel. She confessed to having a seven-month-long affair with Sandoval. While Ariana was “still on the phone.”

The source added, “A heated confrontation ensued following the revelation. They went back to the hotel separately and haven’t seen each other nor spoken since.”

Scheana also made a public statement by unfollowing Raquel on Instagram. “Scheana is done with Raquel after she betrayed Ariana. The friendship is over,” a source exclusively told Page Six.

Will Scheana be welcomed back into the VPR friend group after supporting Raquel and publicly pushing her and Schwartz together? Well, the Good As Gold singer was spotted at Ariana’s house Friday evening alongside Katie, and Kristen Doute. After the news broke, the trio rushed to their friend’s side to offer support. “Right now, Scheana is fully focused on supporting Ariana,” the insider stated.

For his part, Sandoval was seen performing with his band the same evening. The crowd shouted “Ariana.” The disgraced reality TV star responded, “We love her.”

More recently, the TomTom co-owner canceled an interview with Page Six and seems to be staying out of sight for now. After public backlash called for a boycott of the restaurant, he did make a public plea to direct anger at him, not the establishment. Besides that, Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel haven’t directly addressed the scandal.

Ariana reportedly discovered a “sexually explicit video” of Raquel in Sandoval’s phone. Ariana was “blindsided” that Sandoval strayed and ended the nearly ten-year relationship.

Supposedly, the illicit couple “planned” to come clean to Ariana for some time before she found out. Of course, Bravo is capitalizing on the news and cameras are “rolling” to capture the cast’s reactions.

