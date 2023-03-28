Vanderpump Rules Cast “Went Crazy” On Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss During Season 10 Reunion

Having their say. No one expected the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion would be easy for Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Especially because their co-stars felt a certain way about their betrayal of Tom’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

So it’s no surprise that the VPR cast didn’t hold back in expressing their disdain for the couple. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that, “The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy. James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade.”

Indeed, Raquel’s ex-fiancé had an emotional vendetta to settle with her. And Lala confronts Raquel about her drama on a regular basis. “Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours,” the source stated.

Well, everyone survived the reunion. But the cast is looking ahead to a possible Season 11. Someone other than Tom will have to film with Raquel. Currently, the cast doesn’t want “anything to do with” her. “It would be impossible to begin filming next season and act like the bombshell affair never happened and Tom and Raquel are still together,” the source explained.

RELATED: Raquel Leviss Claimed To Be Dropping Her Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay So They Could Film Together At The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

The obvious solution would be to fire Raquel. And the insider claimed she was on the “chopping block” because “no one wanted to film with her next season.” But Bravo most likely won’t turn down the opportunity to film amidst “incredible” ratings. The “buzz” of Scandoval has been good for business. Surely, the cast can be swayed. For the right price.

The rest of the Pump Rules cast, including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and alums Dayna Kathan and Kristen Doute are all Team Ariana.

The girls took Ariana out after reunion filming wrapped. Scheana shared a video on her Instagram Stories of the group downing expresso martinis. “We did it! I love you,” Scheana wrote. Kristen, who formerly dated Tom, shared a post of her own from the same event with the caption, “I love you girls and I’m so f–king proud of you. #TeamAriana.”

At the same event, Dayna captured the moment the group booed Scandoval news coverage that was playing on the bar’s TV. “Any questions?” Dayna wrote. The ladies are all pictured making thumbs-down gestures at the images of Tom and Raquel.

Meanwhile, Tom and Raquel were enjoying a quiet dinner together post-filming. The illicit lovers were spotted at The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood, California.

Perhaps the reunion gave Ariana some final perspective and closure. That revenge dress worked wonders. The Fancy AF Cocktails author told TMZ on March 26, 2023, “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK HAPPENED AT THE REUNION? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT JAMES AND LALA WERE THE MOST VOCAL? WILL ANYONE FILM WITH RAQUEL NEXT SEASON IF VPR RETURNS?

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]