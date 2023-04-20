Lisa Vanderpump Reacts To News Raquel Leviss Checked Into Mental Health Facility; Asks Public To Back Off

Protecting her brood. Lisa Vanderpump made a reality TV career out of giving second chances. Not just with her Vanderpump Rules crew– especially James Kennedy. But also with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards. Ever the empath, until she is pushed too far. And then a RHOBH dame wearing a Kemo Sabe hat is standing in a newly renovated kitchen and being asked to leave the premises.

Even in the Scandoval universe, Lisa manages to be gracious. TMZ caught up with the SUR matriarch while out and about in Beverly Hills. RealityBlurb! reported that Lisa was unaware that Raquel Leviss checked into a mental health facility.

“She did? I didn’t even know that. When?” Lisa replied when asked to comment on the news.

She implied that she would contact either Raquel herself or one of Raquel’s team. “I didn’t know that. I’m going to have to get on the phone. I’m sorry about that,” Lisa added.

Lisa replied, “Yes, I do” when asked if she thinks the public should back off Raquel in the wake of her affair with Tom Sandoval. “I said that on Watch What Happens Live. Nobody’s perfect.”

Lisa agreed with the paparazzo who commented that Raquel deserves “a break” from the vitriol. “Yeah, I don’t like that at all,” Lisa said of the blowback toward Raquel.

Yet over a month after news of the affair broke, the public cannot get over the betrayal of Ariana Madix. Sandoval and Ariana were dating for nine years before he was caught cheating with Raquel.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Were Reportedly Seen Kissing At Scheana Shay’s Wedding

VPR fans have mixed feelings about Lisa’s comments. Why? Because it’s been rumored that the facility that Raquel checked into was more of a lavish resort than anything. Indeed, Sandoval ranted about a leak regarding his getaway.

Bravo Snark Side on Instagram posted a clip of the video. “This hate needs to stop. It’s terrifying that she’s been bullied like this,” one post read. “I agree with Lisa,” another fan wrote. Others were critical of Lisa’s stance on the issue. One posted, “Wake up people…. She’s at a resort. This is all BS.”

RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey jumped into the discussion. The girl who spent $20,000 on sunglasses knows luxury. She added, “Because it was a spa.”

The topic hits a little too close to home, some speculated. Lisa’s brother tragically took his own life. And other fans thought the paparazzo “sick” for asking Lisa to comment on mental health issues. Yet, Raquel was not let off the hook for staying at a “wellness resort” and marketing it as a mental health stay.

“This is exactly how you know that she is not in rehab, and that she is in fact at a ‘wellness resort’ because LVP’s brother took his own life. The paparazzi’s are sick for asking her this, and Rachels team are more sadistic for putting out that story,” one user wrote. Another added, “Crazy she hadn’t heard that yet. I think LVP’s brother took his own life, so this hits home to her.”

VPR fans are so invested in this season, which has seen so much go down in real-time. The reunion will be the crowning glory of Season 10. Security had to get involved when an alleged “brawl” broke out. And Andy Cohen had to intervene between two feuding cast members.

An exchange between Raquel and Ariana took a dramatic turn during the season finale. And Lisa tweeted on the matter. She wrote, “Yep @Andy #wwhl I agree I thought and expressed at reunion one of the most astounding bits of film I’ve seen.”

While all this happens in cyberspace, there is a live filmed reunion to look forward to. And apparently, Sandoval came after everybody.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LISA’S COMMENTS? DID RAQUEL CHECK INTO A MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY OR WELLNESS SPA? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO DANA’S COMMENTS?

[Photo Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]