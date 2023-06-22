Kim Zolciak Happy For Ariana and Brielle to Continue Relationship With Kroy Biermann

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is going through a transitional period. She’s losing her husband. Might lose her house. And depending on the mood of a judge, she could lose custody of her four minor children.

But Kim and Kroy Biermann have six kids in total. He adopted Brielle and Ariana Biermann, Kim’s kids from previous relationships. Kroy is the only father figure these two have known and if nothing else, Kim appears to understand why her daughters aren’t taking sides. People has the details.

Kim isn’t interfering, yet

Kimbo must have had a dose of sensibility or good judgment. While she’s in the middle of a horrible divorce with Kroy, she seems to be okay with Ariana and Brielle maintaining contact with their dad. Obviously, we shouldn’t praise people who aren’t complaining about co-parenting, but this is Kim and we take wins where we can get them.

An insider said, “She [Kim] understands and is okay with it. She wants them to have a good relationship.” The source added Kim is “okay with” Brielle and Ariana not icing Kroy out amid the nasty breakup. Both of the ladies wished Kroy a Happy Father’s Day on their Instagram Stories. There was also a minute where Brielle unfollowed Kroy, but wound up refollowing him after some self-reflection.

At this time, Kim and Kroy are STILL living in their Atlanta mansion with the four smallest kids in residence. Cops have been called, Kim may or may not have punched Kroy, and it’s possible Kim gambled most of their money away. Unfortunately, the estranged couple claim neither can afford to move out of the house. Kroy has submitted a request to have Kim removed from the premises, as he feels she is not trustworthy around the little ones.

Regarding money, Kroy doesn’t seem to have a job. Kim is shilling diet pills on social media. And the divorce remains in progress.

