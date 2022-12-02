NeNe Leakes And Kandi Burruss Make Amends At Porsha Williams’ Wedding

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and “OG” NeNe Leakes have a complicated history. They butted heads from the beginning.

In 2020, NeNe’s jealousy exploded in an Instagram Live rant directed at an unnamed RHOA co-star. In the video, NeNe stated, “I think my not having a show is due to certain people not wanting me to have a show. Why one person gets to do a show every season after our show, it’s weird.” She added, “To me, it looks really shady for one person season after season after season and none of these other girls gets to do anything.”

I guess that NeNe forgot about her wedding special, I Dream of NeNe. Kandi’s latest spin-off, Kandi and the Gang, was centered around the crew at the Old Lady Gang restaurant. The show was canceled after one season.

During an appearance on the TMZ podcast It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Kandi alleged that NeNe called her a racial slur.

Kandi, who is worldwide, was pretty quiet about NeNe’s lawsuit. NeNe accused Andy Cohen, Bravo, and the production companies associated with RHOA of racism in her lawsuit.

“I don’t have anything to say about it. Never! Absolutely have no opinion,” Kandi commented about the lawsuit. In August 2022, NeNe dismissed the suit. I still don’t think we will see her on Bravo anytime soon.

Former Atlanta peach Porsha Williams found love with Simon Guobadia. The couple recently made it official in two wedding ceremonies. Simon and Porsha were wed during a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony.

The happy couple tied the knot again on November 26, 2022, in an American ceremony. RHOA stars Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kandi attended the festivities. Apparently, NeNe was also a guest.

There must have been an air of forgiveness at the ceremony, because Kandi and NeNe put aside their differences, per RadarOnline. Kandi and NeNe were cordial to each other during Porsha’s wedding.

Kandi opened up about ending their feud on Amazon Live. The Jasmine Brand shared the video on their Instagram. Kandi certainly seemed surprised about NeNe’s reaction.

“NeNe was very nice to me!” Kandi exclaimed in the video. “We spoke, we shook hands.” Kandi added, “We definitely be having our ups and downs.”

NeNe saw Kandi the next day. “And then guess what?” Kandi remarked. “I ended up running into her again yesterday — the very next day — and we hugged it out. Look at God!” It takes baby steps, people.

NeNe seemingly agreed with Kandi’s retelling of the events and added several hands-raising emojis in the Instagram comments.

Well, I must admit that I didn’t have this reconciliation on my Bravo bingo card. Hopefully, Kandi and NeNe can move forward.

[Photo by: Moses Robinson/Bravo]