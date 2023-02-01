Tamra Judge And Teddi Mellencamp Think John Janssen Is Trying To “Torture” Shannon Beador By Bringing Another Date To The Quiet Woman After Breakup

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has to be coming to a TV near all of us sometime soon. Filming has wrapped on the longest-running show in the Real Housewives franchise, but it didn’t finish with a happy ending for Shannon Beador. She thought John Janssen was gearing up to put a ring on it any day now. Instead, he waited for the cameras to stop rolling to dump Shannon. As any fan of the show might expect, Shannon has not been handling the break up well.

Luckily, she has her RHOC family and fans by her side. Shannon has reunited with the Tres Amigas. Against all odds, the trio is back to whooping it up (even on camera). Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge also have Shannon’s back amidst the split. Vicki has said her piece and labeled John a user. To be fair, her love tank was recently depleted thanks to Mr. Steve Lame Lodge, so Vicki is a bit of a cynic. Regardless, she’s been supportive of Shannon alongside Tammy Sue.

Tamra recently gushed about Shannon’s split on her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, according to RealityBlurb!. On an episode of Two T’s In A Pod, the two blondes didn’t hold back on bashing John for not only leading Shannon on, but for his behavior after it went public. John was spotted at the infamous Quiet Woman with another woman. Yes, the place Shannon had a meltdown and threw a plate at Kelly Dodd. The audacity.

Teddi and Tammy Sue seemed to echo my sentiment for John’s dirty move. He knows The Quiet Woman is Shannon’s place. It doesn’t seem accidental that he went there on a date. “He’s doing it not just on purpose, but because he wants the fans to come and talk to him,” Teddi said. You can say that again. It’s rare I agree with Teddi, but she’s speaking facts.

Teddi speculated that John wanted to be caught by a camera with another woman on the date. “He’s wanting to be pictured with another woman to really torture [Shannon],” Teddi said. “He [is] as big a douchebag as David [Beador].” Any David-like behavior should be a major red flag for Shannon in the future. Whether or not John is similar to her ex or not.

Tamra gave John the benefit of the doubt and speculated that she doesn’t think he has a full-on girlfriend already. She admits its suspicious behavior and admits that the move made her see the similarities between John and David. That gives me chills in a sinister way. The RHOC men just know how to make my skin crawl.

