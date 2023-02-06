Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Finale: Robyn Finally Gets Married

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 has finally reached its boiling point. The season was full of drama, accusations, wine-throwing, and bombshell revelations. These Real Housewives sure know how to deliver a show. And this week’s episode was no different. Here are the five main takeaways from RHOP season 7, episode 17.

Ashley Has A New House

Finally, after a season’s worth of confusing stories about Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s relationship status, the fans are finally getting an update.

Ashely will be moving into a brand new house that’s entirely hers! Well, partially hers. Since she and Michael are technically still married, the pair are 50/50 owners — despite their ongoing divorce.

“Little Miss Ashley,” as Gizelle Bryant likes to call her, admitted she’s nervous about fronting the bill for her $13,000 monthly mortgage by herself. Shoot, I’m worried for her. However, if this means that she will finally be able to get away from that creep of man, you all know, the “butt squeezer,” then I’m sending Ashley all the good vibes I can.

Mia Spills The Tea To Karen

If you remember the end of last week’s episode, where Karen Huger and Dr. Wendy Osefo weren’t invited to Robyn Dixon’s bachelorette party, Charisse Jackson Jordan dropped a major bombshell revelation about Karen.

Allegedly, Karen is known in Potomac for being what NeNe Leakes said about Phaedra Parks all those years ago… a head doctor! Specifically, Charisse said once upon a time she went out to a club with Karen, and out of nowhere, Karen just disappeared. After searching for her high and low, Karen, was allegedly found in the bathroom fu—ing one of the club’s employees.

Is it true? I don’t know. But in my Mama Joyce voice, “That’s what the streets are saying.”

Fast forward to this week’s episode, where Mia Thornton met with Karen and spilled all of the tea. And in Karen Huger fashion, we were told that Charisse is a liar. But as a day one Potomac lover, I know Karen isn’t known for being the most transparent Housewife either. So at this point, it’s hard for me to believe either of them. However, my heart wants to believe Charisse only because her story sounds more interesting.

At the end of Mia and Karen’s conversation, Karen revealed that she had officially put Mia on friendship probation. Why? Instead of defending Karen at Robyn’s bachelorette party, she channeled her inner Jacques Clouseau trying to get to the bottom of Charisse’s claims, which set Auntie Karen off.

Robyn Get’s Married… Again

Well, would you look at that? The wedding fans (and Karen) were sure would NEVER happen finally happened.

After seven long years of watching Robyn and Juan Dixon’s incredibly cringey arguments and discussions about signing a prenup, they actually did it. The pair got married, except not in Jamaica. She married Juan in Edgewater, MD, in front of her two sons and her parents, Gladys and Guy.

I’m happy for Robyn, I guess. I’m glad she could work out the cheating kinks beforehand, and she decided to let her parents attend her big day. But now it all seems confusing, given the news that there was truth to Karen’s earlier claims of Juan frolicking around Georgetown with some blonde beauty.

But hey — if the Dixons are happy, or at least claiming to be, then I’m happy for them, too. Just please, let’s move on from this storyline. We’re pretty over it.

The Ladies Confront Karen

Things reached a boiling point between Karen and the rest of the cast when Gizelle asked her what she thought about Charisse’s bold claims at Robyn’s party. Mia called her a prostitute, and Cha Cha promised that everything she’s said so far has been true. However, none of this sat well with the Grand Dame. Or Ray Huger aka the Black Bill Gates.

At this point, I’m just as confused as the rest of the world as to why Karen and Charisse have this major beef. And Karen won’t share why, either. What I can say is that I’m OVER it. I’ve enjoyed Charisse back in the mix this season, and I hope she’s back for Season 8.

In the meantime, I hope she impresses me with her performance at this season’s reunion. I’ll be watching closely.

Chris And Ashley Speak

We haven’t seen much of Chris Bassett this season of RHOP. Likely due to the vicious lies spread about him by Gizelle and seemingly confirmed by Ashley and her friends. After Candiace Dillard Bassett slammed Gizzy multiple times, many fans hoped they would see a sit-down between them. However, based on tonight’s episode, it’s clear Christopher wasn’t ready for that.

When Ashley confronted the restaurant owner and told him how she felt about his live tweeting about her and making claims that she “will be sorry,” Chris blew his gasket. And rightfully so. He’s been the bad guy all season long after dealing with the egregious claims made by his co-stars.

Like Kandi Burruss and Phaedra, these reality stars have real-life businesses, brands, and relationships to protect. At what point do certain cast members stop lying about what’s going on in their lives and be just be a Real Housewife?

Who knows. But hopefully, this mishap between Robyn and Juan will cause many of them to rethink how authentic they are actually being.

[Photo Credit: Paul Gilmore/Bravo]