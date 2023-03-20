Here’s the Reality TV I’m Watching This Week

Another week, another gold mine of Bravo content. I’m personally enjoying the art of it all. Like are we still watching these people as their characters? Or are they just a bunch of camera-hungry vagrants trying to grift off their fans and Instagram followers? And at what cost? Join me for what I’m watching this week. And let’s all laugh together at these self-absorbed jesters, shall we?

Monday – Below Deck

This week is the finale episode of Below Deck. We’ll watch Ben Willoughby maneuver his way through a haphazard love triangle involving Camille Lamb and Leigh-Ann Smith. Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t be treated to a reunion follow-up with the rag-tag crew of Season 10. Ben, Ross McHarg and Alissa Humber better be thanking their lucky stars for that.

Watch on Bravo Monday at 8 PM ET.

Monday – Summer House

I don’t know. I sort of love watching this ridiculous relationship between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. I am paying good money to my cable company. It makes watching these two completely embarrass themselves for a check feel worth it. The unabashed desperation for camera time helps me feel good about my stance in life, from my couch, writing this opinion. Dark, I know. Join me this week and watch privileged white-collar adults humiliate themselves for some camera time, babe.

Watch on Bravo at 9 PM ET.

Tuesday – Real Housewives of New Jersey

Similarly, I’m watching Real Housewives of New Jersey like a fly on the fourth wall. What in the hell are the Gorgas trying to pull off this season? We’ve gone from a music career and exploiting prison sentences to local comedy shows and forehead surgery slander. Peak bleak. And before you roast me for defending Teresa Giudice, I’m defending the unhinged masterpiece RHONJ once was. According to my calculations, things took a turn as soon as Joe Giudice left the scene. I know that might be hard to comprehend, but we need more camera-blind ingrates if we want any sort of future for these shows.

Watch on Bravo Tuesday at 8 PM ET.

Wednesday – Vanderpump Rules

Speaking of fourth walls, Vanderpump Rules is officially a human interest piece. Of course, you’re caught up on #Scandoval. And if you’re so invested in reality TV that you’re reading this article, you’re probably through Season 1 of your VPR rewatch already. I’ll be starting mine tonight. It’s important we have our Herstory facts in order before we watch Lala Kent try and attack Raquel Leviss for being a mistress…again. Join me on Wednesday to try and make sense of this series.

Watch on Bravo Wednesday at 9 PM ET.

