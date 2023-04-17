Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay’s Attorney Releases Statement About Raquel Leviss’ Rehab Visit; Says Raquel Hasn’t “Apologized For All Her Lies”

If you want a break from Scandoval, mark your calendars for the end of June 2023. Until then Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is airing and we are a go for more news, revelations, and judgment ahead of the reunion in May.

We are currently in Phase 3 of the Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval break-up. The ostracized parties are staying low and seeking help. The maligned party is living her best life and kissing hot guys at Coachella. This is an unstable environment, but Rachel Raquel Leviss has temporarily removed herself from the narrative.

Last week it was reported that Raquel packed her bags and went off to check in at a mental health facility. Reports vary where she is obtaining treatment. She is allegedly in a “long-haul program,” which I guess means at least 30 days. Raquel has the support of Bravo, and apparently, Scheana Shay’s attorney.

After news broke revealing Raquel’s plans, Scheana’s attorney Neama Rahmani released a statement and once again sent it to all of the pertinent media outlets, including Reality Tea. Neama is glad Raquel is on a mental health care journey. But he would also like her to take responsibility for what she’s done. Like filing an unnecessary temporary restraining order. Allegedly.

Us Weekly also received communication from Neama. It read, “We’re happy that she [Raquel] is getting the treatment she needs but none of this changes the fact that she abused the justice system to put forth false allegations against Scheana.” It would seem Scheana is owed an apology considering Raquel didn’t even show up to the court date.

He added, “And she has never to this day publicly come out and apologized for all her lies.” Would it change anyone’s mind if Raquel did apologize? If she isn’t sorry it wouldn’t be genuine anyway. The statement continued, “We obviously recognize mental health is an important issue and wish Rachel all the best in her recovery, but we’d also like her to own up to her false allegations and publicly come out and acknowledge that she lied.”

I would like a Ferarri to magically appear in my driveway, but I don’t think that’s going to happen, either. No matter how many statements I get my lawyer to release. I appreciate Neama’s commitment to his client’s welfare, but does this border on excessive?

While you might think Raquel admitted herself into a facility due to online bullying and humiliation at having people know she slept with the human version of a flat Red Bull, this was a pre-planned visit. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” her rep told Us Weekly.

“Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.” It has not been revealed where Raquel is staying, which is probably a good thing. Hopefully, Scheana’s lawyer won’t feel the need to provide another statement once Raquel makes it back to California.

As for Ariana, she’s… also receiving some good mental health care. But it’s at a festival with a man who has abs that could cut glass, so I’m not worried about her. The air dates for the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion have not been revealed, but we’re confident it’s happening in May. Hang in there, everybody.

[Photo Credit: Casey Durkin/Bravo]