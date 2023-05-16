Real Housewives of Atlanta: All of Season 10’s Bombshell Moments

Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta might not have had as many stellar moments as seasons past, but it still gave us some satisfying feuds. NeNe Leakes returned for her peach and was in the thick of all the drama. And one of the Real Housewives stars floored everyone with news of her secret marriage. Let’s check out all of the jaw-dropping bombshells from Season 10 of RHOA.

Ditching the Bride

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Xavi Torrent/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Shamea Morton was set to tie the knot in Kenya. Both Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss were scheduled to attend. But Porsha, who was supposed to be a bridesmaid, had a doctor’s note that stated that she couldn’t fly coach. It was reportedly due to low blood pressure. Cue my tiny violin.

Shamea wasn’t happy with Porsha at her bridal shower. Porsha simply couldn’t afford a first-class ticket like Kandi. After the guests left, Porsha and Shamea argued in the parking lot. Shamea told her former bestie that their relationship hasn’t recovered since the debacle with Phaedra Parks. Or, as Shamea so eloquently remarked, “Since the f**kery of Phaedra.” Shamea added, “Y’all were Frick and Frack.” The bride-to-be claimed that she never put Kandi before Porsha. Sadly, Porsha did miss the wedding because she was allergic to flying coach.

NeNe’s Confusing Party

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Kenya Moore secretly got married. This wedding was so secret not even Kenya’s father or her bestie Cynthia Bailey attended. Kenya tried to hide her husband’s name by calling him “baby” on the show. But eventually, it leaked out that she was married to Marc Daly. While Kenya looked happy about her new status as a wife, everyone else was seeing red flags flapping in the breeze.

NeNe has picked some crazy party themes in her day. But this one might take the cake. “Girls & Gays White Party Never Forget Seafood Soiree.” The hostess wanted each person to bring their favorite gay. I’m not a fan of treating anyone like an accessory. Moving on.

Sheree Whitfield, who was hell-bent on stirring up drama, brought RHOA alum Kim Zolciak as her ex-gay. When Kenya boasted about her new husband, Kim couldn’t control herself. Kim stated that Kenya’s husband wasn’t real. Cynthia admitted to speaking with him on the phone. But other than that, no one had met Kenya’s man. Kim remarked, “It’s all a f**king lie, bitch.”

Kenya tried to burn down NeNe’s lovely living room by referencing Kim’s tweet about her daughter, Brielle Biermann. Kim sent a disturbing tweet to John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, about her son’s love of John’s music. She joked, “Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL.”

So, Kenya told Kim, “Worry about pimping your daughter out, bitch.” Kim stood up and went for Kenya, but her husband Kroy Biermann was there to hold her back. She still managed to throw something at her adversary.

San Francisco Throw-Down

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Steve Jennings/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Porsha escaped the embarrassment of being invited to NeNe’s soiree. But the two ladies clashed during the San Francisco trip. NeNe called out Porsha for talking about her on Dish Nation. Porsha asked NeNe what she said to offend her.

NeNe replied, “Roll your tapes back.” Porsha responded, “What did I say?” These two volleyed back and forth for a while before NeNe became so upset that her bun nearly slid off her head. Cynthia and Marlo Hampton held NeNe back from going after Porsha. For a refreshing change of pace, Porsha stayed calm and didn’t attempt to drag anyone.

Roaches and Rumors

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Kim’s daughter Brielle reportedly filmed a video of roaches in NeNe’s bathroom. NeNe posted a selfie on her way back from the RHOA cast trip to Spain. It has since been deleted. The highlight here was all the hashtags. “On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home.” She added the hashtags: “#jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.” In case anyone missed the fact that NeNe was pointing to Kim, she went right to the source.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, NeNe wrote in part, “@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p***y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f***ing wit me and mine!”#racisttrash #jealous.”

NeNe wore an exterminator outfit to the finale costume party. Her amazing husband Gregg Leakes came as a giant cockroach. And he rocked those antennas! Kim and NeNe’s relationship was in a good place before this fiasco. Notice I said the word “before.”

Kim Leaves…Again

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Moses Robinson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

Kim did not enjoy this reunion. She felt ganged up on by everyone. She denied saying that Kenya’s husband was a figment of her imagination. Kim’s claim that NeNe resided in a “roach fest” certainly didn’t increase her popularity. Neither did Kim coming after Kenya the previous season at Sheree’s housewarming party.

After the reunion, Kim complained to host Andy Cohen about how he didn’t ask her any “positive” questions. “There was nothing positive, unfortunately, in your story from the season. It was all combative,” Andy said. Bloop! And with that, Kim dipped out until she returned in Season 15.

Season 10 of RHOA brought back some “OG” favorites, with varying degrees of success. While Kim’s season was rocky, it was interesting to see NeNe back in the mix with Sheree. This season may not have delivered the shock value of Season 9, but it still delivered plenty of shade.

TELL US- WHICH MOMENT WAS YOUR FAVORITE? WAS EVERYONE GANGING UP ON KIM?

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NBCUniversal/Alex Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)