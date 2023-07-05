Raquel Leviss‘ future on Vanderpump Rules is still in question, even though Season 11 is already filming. After her affair with Tom Sandoval was exposed, Raquel went off the grid. It was unclear if she’d attend the reunion until days before filming. Due to a restraining order against Scheana Shay, that appearance was limited. And she’s kept a low profile ever since, apparently checking in to a mental health facility in Arizona. But what comes next for the woman who is the biggest question mark on Bravo? Will Raquel Leviss return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

What We Know So Far

When Season 11 began production last week, it was reported that Raquel had yet to sign on and was still in the mental health facility. However, this didn’t mean she ruled out returning to the show entirely.

Soon afterwards, she was apparently in negotiations with producers. It seemed she/her team was angling for a salary increase. Both Raquel and VPR’s producers were said to be prioritizing her mental health. But are we getting the full story?

Popular Bravo Instagram fan account cici.loves.you claimed to have inside knowledge on the situation, and alleged that Raquel has actually not been in a mental health facility for the past two months. Cici theorized that Raquel/her team continues to use mental health as an excuse or bargaining chip, instead of taking it seriously. If Raquel isn’t actually getting the help she needs, that doesn’t seem wise for her future on and off the show.

What Would a Raquel-less Season 11 Look Like?

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Some would name Raquel as the reason for Vanderpump Rules’ renaissance. Even before Scandoval, she was clearly set up to be the main character of Season 10. However, others would argue that Raquel isn’t interesting or charismatic enough to fill that role. Just look at her painful attempts at iconic quotes, like shakily telling Lala Kent she has “mistress bimbo vibes.” We don’t think that will join the ranks of “I’m not sure what I’ve done to you but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio” anytime soon. Likewise, she may not be willing to own her role as a villain.

Regardless of how viewers feel about Raquel as a cast member, the fact that she is the most talked-about can’t be denied. If Raquel skips Season 11 entirely, will co-stars just talk about her non-stop? Will Sandoval get all the heat for the affair (which, let’s be real, he deserves)? Without her wildcard actions, will the show be boring again?

Will Raquel Follow the Stassi Schroeder Playbook

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

While the circumstances are very different, former Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder was in a similar position as Raquel back in Seasons 3 and 4. In Stassi’s case, her ostracization was partially due to her own behavior, but also related to the fallout after an ex-boyfriend tried to sell her sex tape as revenge porn. Notably, Raquel filed legal documents to stop the spread of her own intimate video, saved on Tom Sandoval’s phone, that lead Ariana to discover the affair.

Stassi returned midway through Season 4, mostly as a friend of to Kristen Doute, even though they’d fallen out over the latter’s cheating with Jax Taylor. We do not predict Raquel and Ariana Madix forming a similar friendship, at least not right away. But stranger things have happened on this show.

Who Will Raquel Film With If She Returns to VPR?

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Maybe Raquel will find her way back into the group someday. But for now, her actions have alienated almost everybody. In addition to Ariana and Scheana, Raquel’s closest friend and confidant pre-Scandoval was Charli Burnett. Fan favorite Charli immediately cut ties after learning of the affair.

If the betrayal of supposed best friend Ariana wasn’t enough, Raquel’s behavior throughout Season 10 had its share of consequences. She’s always been on the outs with Lala, and some would say for good reason. But filing a temporary restraining order against Scheana, and then having no emotion when Scheana sobbed over it, was a truly diabolical move.

And just look at the cruel way she, Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz treated Katie Maloney. When you make someone’s mother cry (#Justice4TerriMaloney) you’ve gone too far! Raquel excused her actions by arguing they were never friends, but ignored that Katie actively tried to befriend her over the previous year.

Our prediction is that, should Raquel return, the show will add a “friend of” so she has someone to film with besides Sandoval. Producers could potentially add “Crazy” Jo Wenberg, the maybe-girlfriend of Schwartz, to the cast.

What Is Raquel and Sandoval’s Relationship?

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Another major question going into Season 11 is the status of Sandoval and Raquel’s relationship. Sandoval was clearly angling for the cast to embrace their romance like they did for his relationship with Ariana, which was never going to work. Maybe that’s why they announced a breakup a few months later.

But are they really broken up? Ariana certainly didn’t believe so, especially after Raquel sent letters and postcards (with lightning bolts!) to her and Sandoval’s house. The cover band singer was also spotted speaking to Raquel on the phone.

Raquel did go to producers behind Sandoval’s back, disputing the lies he told at the reunion. The teary confessional seemed to indicate that she was manipulated by him. But despite Sandoval’s intense anger at anyone who dings his reputation (he’s ruined his own reputation, of course, but he famously lacks self-awareness) he’s still had kinder words to say about Raquel than Ariana.

Let’s not forget that these two managed to have an affair for seven months, while Raquel acted like Ariana’s best friend. Whatever they say about their relationship status, we’re likely not getting the full story.

Will Raquel Take Accountability For Her Actions?

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Multiple things can be true. Yes, Raquel was manipulated by Sandoval. Yes, a lot of her bizarre post-affair behavior is likely due to the influence of her family and her team. But the 28-year-old also bears responsibility for her own actions. So far, she seems unwilling to take it.

It’s possible that Raquel will get the help she needs, make the necessary changes, and eventually make amends. But right now, it doesn’t seem that way. And if she returns to the show and continues her same toxic patterns, that will likely be frustrating to watch. But on the other hand, people acting badly has been a staple of Bravo since day one.

