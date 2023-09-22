Here’s What We’re Excited About In Winter House Season 3

Winter House Season 3 is about to air, and as it appears, lots of changes and drama will be seen. While the house chosen will still be in a snowy location, filming has moved away from the twice-chosen state of Vermont. Steamboat Springs, Colorado will now be the destination. This will switch up the local hot spots that are featured, creating fresh experiences for the cast.

In addition, many of the often-seen cast members are out. In their places are various personalities from other Bravo series, as well as, for the first time, Below Deck and Family Karma. We couldn’t be happier to watch fresh personalities take over this Summer House spin-off, as repeated storylines were starting to transpire.

You see, in Winter House Seasons 1 and 2, things were starting to grow stale. The same relationships and petty dramas that were seen on Summer House transitioned over, making the whole thing so tiring to rewatch. With changes finally on the horizon, we are now eager to watch Winter House Season 3. Here are all of the things that we are excited to watch unfold.

How the Below Deck Crew Will Fit In

Some fairly larger-than-life personalities from Below Deck were chosen to finally crossover on Winter House Season 3. On these cast selections, we have a ton of questions. Mainly, how will these crew members fit in with their new land-based cast? For example, will Rhylee Gerber and Amanda Batula spar, or will they become friends?

Why will Captain Sandy Yawn be popping in as a guest? Did Malia White call her to complain after not getting her roommate of choice? Will Captain Sandy suck the fun out of snow-based challenges, like she did in her cast’s Season 10 volleyball game? Perhaps we will even see a different side of the only female Captain, forever changing viewers perceptions for the better?

In addition, rumors are swirling that Katie Flood from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 and Tom Schwartz from Vanderpump Rules will hook up. Perhaps this Katie might be a better fit for the bar owner than that of his ex-wife, Katie Maloney. If not, maybe Alex Propson, a beloved deckhand from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, will woo Katie. Bare minimum, we know that Alex will make solid friendships with everyone, as he’s literally just that nice.

Come to think of it, another Below Deck guest star that will crossover is Aesha Scott. She recently teased that when it comes to Katie, “freaky things” will be taking place. Aesha is a cheeky individual, so we’ll just have to wait and see what she is alluding to with her fellow Below Deck alum. However, all of these Below Deck questions that we have are clearly making us excited to watch Winter House Season 3.

How Brian Benni Will Fit In

First, if you aren’t watching Family Karma, then start now, as it’s gold. Within the cast is a popular IT professional named Brian Benni. He’s flirty, he’s laid back, and he’s kind, which is unfortunately a rare character trait for a reality television star. Arriving to this cast as the only character from his series, it will be interesting to see how Brian vibes with the rest of the cast on Winter House Season 3.

Currently, we’ve peeped Katie commenting humorously on Brian’s socials, which is just another reason that we are excited to watch all of these cast interactions unfold.

Paige and Craig Are Not Involved

Since Winter House Season 1 premiered, Summer House’s laziest personality, Paige DeSorbo, and her Southern Charm pillow-making beau Craig Conover have starred. Their relationship is interesting, but mostly problematic to watch. You see, Craig has a bit of a temper, and on past seasons of Winter House, his anger has been known to boil over. This has caused Paige to hide in their shared room while encouraging their co-stars to “just to let him simmer down.”

Their relationship has brought down several scenes in Winter House’s past. Now, this duo will actually be taking a break from filming, allowing for other couples’ drama (ahem, Amanda and Kyle Cooke) to shine. On this, we are thankful, and we are excited to see which couple will create the most waves on Winter House Season 3.

A Single Danielle Olivera

Summer House stars Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber broke up after dating for two and a half years. The pair began dating in 2020. Robert was then introduced to Danielle’s Summer House castmates (and the viewers) in Season 5.

On the February 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Danielle explained that she and Robert had parted ways. Danielle then shared that she found a certain Below Deck yachtie to be a possibly fun hang. Unfortunately, Danielle was referring to Gary King, who has a terrible reputation with women. Gary also wasn’t chosen to star on Winter House.

All of these things aside, we hope to see Danielle happy and carefree during Winter House Season 3. Unless she fancies Brian, because that could also work.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED TO WATCH UNFOLD ON WINTER HOUSE SEASON 3?