Singer Maren Morris Wants Lisa Vanderpump Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump may have exited Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 9, but she is still feuding with her former co-stars. RHOBH fans know that the #puppy gate drama drove LVP off the show.

After Dorit Kemsley’s terrifying home invasion, Dorit claimed that LVP never reached out to her or her husband, PK Kemsley. “Fact…I reached out…they didn’t reply,” LVP tweeted.

Then LVP hit up Twitter again. “Of course, I reached out to PK! And yes …after [the] accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok, I had pillars of support,” she wrote, referencing the horseback riding accident which resulted in a broken leg. LVP included a screenshot of her text to PK.

In June of 2022, Dorit claimed that she saw LVP at a birthday party three or four months after the home invasion and that LVP “never came up” to speak with them. The Bravo Snark Side Instagram account shared LVP’s Twitter response. “Misrepresentation of the facts, we crossed paths Robert Earls 70th birthday party at Mr. Chows…six months BEFORE her robbery,” LVP wrote.

LVP is still friends with one current RHOBH cast member- Garcelle Beauvais. Garcelle met LVP in 2021 when LVP was hosting a fundraising event for Haiti. Garcelle’s eldest son, Oliver Saunders, worked for LVP at her restaurant in Las Vegas.

When LVP was asked if she would return to RHOBH to film scenes with Garcelle, LVP seemed firm in her response. “I don’t think so,” Lisa stated. The restaurateur added, “I love Garcelle.” Garcelle, Sutton Stracke, and LVP would be the dream team to push back against Force Fox Five.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lisa Rinna was joined by recording artist Maren Morris. Host Andy Cohen told Maren, “Thanks to Dorinda [Medley] there’s been a lot of chatter about which Housewives were put on pause, and which ones were fired. But who should be rehired? [That] is what Maren is going to argue tonight in “Bring Back That Wife,” Andy stated. “Maren, you have 15 seconds to state your case.”

“Okay. Lisa is going to hate this. But I would say Vanderpump,” Maren said.

“Because I think maybe becoming a grandmother has like softened her,” the singer explained. Now that LVP’s daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo gave birth to a son, I would love to see Nanny Pinky in all her glory.

Maren continued, “And I think that it would either be that or it would be like a Game of Thrones like scorched earth amazing finale episode to have her back,” Maren remarked. “Yeah. That’s what I think.”

During Maren’s comments, Lisa tilted her head from side to side and was unable to control her facial expressions. Much like she is unable to control her social media comments. “Oh, my Lord! Oh, my Lord!” Lisa exclaimed when Maren was finished. I guess Lisa won’t be meeting Maren in “The Middle,” like Maren’s hit song.

Of course, Lisa doesn’t believe that LVP dares to come back to RHOBH. Queens of Bravo reposted a screenshot of Lisa addressing the possibility of LVP’s return. “She doesn’t have the balls to come back,” Lisa wrote. “She ran the last time.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]