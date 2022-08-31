Teresa Giudice Says She And Luis Ruelas Had Sex “5 Times A Day” On Their Honeymoon

On August 6, 2022, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot. But there was plenty of drama before the couple made it down the aisle.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, skipped the festivities after a nasty dispute during the filming of the RHONJ season finale. Teresa’s bestie, Dina Manzo, was supposed to be in the wedding party but bowed out. Teresa added her co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin to the bridesmaid roster.

Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Ramona Singer accidentally shared all the wedding details online, which forced Teresa to make some changes and hire extra security.

Teresa was sex-obsessed before meeting Louie. RHONJ viewers may recall her obsession with eating pineapple and discussing all the ways she wanted to get busy.

People reported that Teresa spilled all the details about her sex life during an appearance at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia on August 26, 2022. Teresa appeared alongside her longtime friend Dolores and former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley.

It was during the audience Q & A that things got spicy. The City Pulse scribe Whitney Ullman shared the video. Teresa stated that she and Louie had sex five times a day during their honeymoon. Yay?

Normally, Teresa and Louie have sex “every day, at least twice a day.” Teresa added, “Morning and at night. If he gets me during the day, that’s three!”

The RHONJ “OG” continued, “We’re very sexual. And I love it because when you love someone, you want to be that way with them,” she added.

“I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth,” Teresa stated. “I’ll leave it at that.” Please– I beg of you.

“We’re very hot and steamy and I think that’s the way you have to be. I’m really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it,” Teresa remarked. “You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?”

Before meeting Louie, Teresa mentioned that she wanted to find a man who would make love to her “at least three times a day.” Lucky for Teresa, she met Louie at the Jersey Shore. Teresa said that he was the first man that she had slept with since her divorce.

Andy Cohen asked Teresa about a report from Page Six, claiming that Louie’s exes said he “demands sex four days a day.”

Teresa replied, “Yes, I found my match.” She added, “Obviously you can’t believe everything you read, but I have found my match.”

An insider told People about the honeymooners’ plans before they departed. “Louie and Teresa had a fairy tale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairy tale honeymoon. They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife,” the source added.

The couple’s trip began in Mykonos, Greece. In October of 2021, Louie proposed to Teresa in nearby Porto, Heli, Greece. Then the newlyweds toured Italy’s gorgeous Amalfi Coast.

The couple hung out with RHONY alum Jill Zarin and her boyfriend, Gary Brody, in Capri.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]