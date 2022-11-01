Real Housewives Homes I Would Pick For An Airbnb

Where are my real estate addicts? One thing the Real Housewives franchise gives us is fabulous homes. Sure we love the lavish vacations, enormous baubles, and fancy clothes, but where these people lay their heads at night has always been intriguing.

Several of our favorite Housewives are home renters, which brings shame from co-stars or snarky fans. We’ve been witness to quite a few moves from one place to another, but other homes have been built from the ground up while we wait for the final product. Now it’s time to collectively take a look at a few well known Bravo properties that would be top picks to use for a vacation spot.

Villa Rosa / Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump’s first season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills found her living in an enormous mansion across from neighbor and co-star Adrienne Maloof. When Lisa and Ken Todd’s children moved on to college and out of the family home, Lisa and Ken packed up and relocated. Villa Rosa appeared on our screens and upon first sight looked like a magical place to live. I mean, it has a moat filled with attack swans… Villa Rosa was purchased by Lisa and Ken in 2011 for almost $12 million – it’s current estimated value is a whopping $20 million. You can gaze down upon others from the top of the mountain with extrordinary views. Dip into the pool and float your cares away on a giant flamingo. And cook your dream meal in a completely redesigned kitchen. It’s lots of glass and lots of class at Villa Rosa, with plenty of closet room. If you lack entertainment, you can always shout, “GOODBYE KYLE” at the top of your lungs just for kicks. I would most definitely rent this sucker out if it were available and I recently became a lottery winner.

Bluestone Manor / Dorinda Medley

If you like the Berkshires, then you might love Dorinda Medley’s prized second home, Bluestone Manor. The Real Housewives of New York alum showcased her beautiful property several times on RHONY and it served as the location spot for Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. The 11,000 square foot Tudor-style home was constructed in 1902 and is reminiscent of the Gilded Age, but I would probably recommend bringing some sage and trying to send away any lingering spirits of slut shaming or nasty battles before opting to rent it as a BNB site. That said, who could pass up the possibility of sleeping in the Fish Room or my personal favorite, the Lower Level? Dorinda’s beautiful home offers peaceful scenery and a plethora of half-filled bottles of vodka. Would I stay there if the opportunity presented itself? Yes please and thank you. Be prepared to leave your shoes downstairs and do NOT eat in your bed, perish the thought!

Heather Dubrow’s Now Sold Mansion

Prior to Heather Dubrow leaving Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Terry Dubrow were breaking ground and building their sizable “forever home”. But I guess forever is relative because the shack just sold for $55 million. The house had every amenity and personal touch you could dream up. For this BNB possibility, you could bring your family, your spouse’s family, and a family you completely despise. 22,000 square feet pretty much promises you can hide from anyone you don’t like and if all else fails, lock yourself in the Champagne Vault. 14 bathrooms will ensure no one has to wait to use the shower and don’t forget the ocean view. Yes, I would definitely seek this out to vacation in – and could probably fully move into a room for several months without anyone noticing you are there.

Sonja Morgan’s Townhouse

Okay, stick with me on this one. I know Real Housewives of New York viewers have not seen Sonja Morgan’s townhouse in the best state it could be in. Many times we were treated to scenes with water damage, things breaking, and Sonja’s very interesting way of keeping house. Found in the Upper East Side location in New York City, the townhouse is in the middle of everything and was most certainly a palace when Sonja and her ex-husband purchased it. On the bright side, Sonja remodeled the place during the pandemic and brought the 4,650 square foot house up to current standards of living. With that, it definitely goes on the list of places to consider as a BNB rental. Do I want wood-burning fireplaces in each bedroom and mosaic hardwood floors? Yes, yes I do. Do I want four bedrooms and an outdoor garden with a koi pond? OBVIOUSLY. Do I want ice that is not brown? Yes, and I would definitely check to see if that situation had been resolved prior to placing a deposit.

Kyle Richards’ / 18 Oaks (The Encino Palace)

Kyle Richards has lived in a couple homes since joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her wallet has come a long way, thanks in part to her real estate mogul husband, Mauricio Umansky. I know a lot of people aren’t fond of Kyle at this particular moment in time, but let’s not take it out on her house. Kyle and Mo purchased the home for about $8.2 million and even though it’s in Encino, it is still a wonderful contender for a BNB rental. She’s got that enormous outdoor fountain, and the over 10,000 square feet is plenty of room to stretch out and relax. Just be sure to turn off any annoying neon signs before you retire for the evening. The backyard is lavish and the pool is inviting, just try not to knock over any expensive knick knacks lovingly placed by the morally corrupt Faye Resnick. Mo and Kyle call their home 18 Oaks for the mature trees that dot the property. One might mistake the landscaping for an English countryside, where you can enjoy dinner parties, hanging out, and wondering what Lisa Vanderpump is doing every moment of the day. Kyle’s house is beautiful and definitely a spot to spend a week or two off from work.

