Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Calls Vicki Gunvalson The Most “Overrated” Real Housewife

It looks like former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain woke up and voluntarily chose chaos. I do enjoy a woman with a bit of spunk in her. We might not see Kate sailing the high seas since she retired her checklists, but Kate is still finding ways to keep herself on our minds.

Kate made the rounds at BravoCon, despite her departure from BD. Kate surprised her fans in December 2022 with the amazing news she’s going to have a child.

In January 2023 it was announced that Kate would appear on Peacock’s The Traitors, along with several other Bravo personalities. If you don’t think all of that was enough to keep Kate busy, she just poked the bear that is Victoria Gunvalson.

According to Page Six, Kate appeared on their podcast, Virtual Reali-Tea. When asked who the most overrated Real Housewife is, the fired Real Housewives of Orange County alum was the first person to pop into Kate’s head. She said, “Vicki Gunvalson, I don’t get it. I’m sorry.” Up next, Vicki will refer to Kate as “some girl on a boat show.”

Kate added, “I just feel like she’s always angry and always screaming.” This is both an accurate and fair observation. Kate explained her opinion of Vicki stems from watching Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club. You might recall Vicki wasn’t doing great because another man who couldn’t get a credit card in his own name broke up with her.

In a statement made in October, Vicki said, “I wanted to die.” You know you’re bad off when you want death because a man with the personality of an unfrosted Pop Tart splits. But Vicki is gonna Vicki. She’s already hooked up with another dude that will surely find new and improved ways to let her down.

RELATED: Captain Lee Rosbach Reacts To Kate Chastain’s Pregnancy; Says “She’s Going To Be A Great Mom”

Vick is currently in Morocco for production of RHUGT Season 4 and her love tank should at least be partially filled. Maybe her attitude will be better this time around. For our sake and Kate’s sake, we hope so. She said, “I mean, I’m happy for her that she’s now going to Marrakech for a redo because, you know, she was vulnerable at that time in Bluestone Manor.”

Kate is hoping to change her opinion of Vicki after the new show starts airing. “So, hopefully after this new ‘Girls Trip,’ I will change my opinion. But as it stands, Vicki needs to change her vibe,” she added. Good luck with that, honey. As it stands, Kate joins a vast majority of Bravo viewers, their relatives, the family dog, and the guy at Walgreens who think Vicki needs to “change her vibe.”

Kate’s opinion on the most overrated Real Housewife comes on the heels of her Traitors co-star and Shahs of Sunset alum Reza Farahan’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When Andy Cohen asked Reza the same question, he name dropped Kyle Richards and Miss Thing wasn’t pleased. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tried to create a witty comeback but Reza ultimately nuked her because, you know, it’s Kyle.

Kate thought Reza and Kyle’s exchange was hilarious (because it was). She said, “When I saw Kyle clapped back, I was like, ‘She watches “Traitors”?’ So thank you for that, Kyle Richards. And I thought [Reza’s] clap-back was … great. I was so happy for him.” Kate continued, “When he [Reza] got asked that question, he said, ‘This is going to get me in trouble.’ He knew. And you know what? He had the courage to go forward with it and I think it was hilarious,” she added.

Since Kate has now placed herself in Vicki’s direct line of fire, she might want to prepare a casserole in the event her comment makes Vicki more sad. We appreciate Kate’s candor and look forward to a clever and witty response after someone tells Vicki who Kate is. Stay tuned!

TELL US- WHO DO YOU THINK IS THE MOST OVERRATED REAL HOUSEWIFE? DO YOU THINK IT’S FAIR TO SAY ALL OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ARE OVERRATED? WHO DO YOU AGREE WITH, KATE OR REZA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]