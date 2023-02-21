Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney Releases Text Messages Refuting Scheana Shay’s Claims About Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz’s Hookup

She’s got receipts. Not only does Katie Maloney have receipts, but she’s been sitting on them and waiting for the perfect time to release them to discredit Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay. The Scheananigans host claimed Katie gave her “blessing” for ex-husband Tom Schwartz to pursue Raquel Leviss.

On February 20, 2023 Katie made the best of her day by sharing text messages between herself and Scheana on her Instagram Stories. In the thread, Scheana defended herself for helping Katie’s ex-husband “move on.” Katie questions her sincerity and point blank asks the Good As Gold singer to back off.

Us Weekly published screenshots of the heated conversation. Katie captioned each one with a little background information for her followers.

“Back in May … after we spoke in Vegas … I told Scheana I wasn’t down for this s—t … so keep going with this diabolical nonsense,” Katie captioned the first screenshot. It appears the two are referencing a prior conversation about Scheana’s involvement in Tom’s lovelife.

Scheana asked if Katie was “putting up a front” about Tom dating. The You’re Going to Love Me podcast host answered, “When in public that’a [SIC] how I present.”

Scheana then wrote, “Literally why would I think you were lying to my face??? You were telling me how much happier you are etc etc so I’ve [been] happy FOR YOU. You literally told me in Vegas that you want tom to move [on] bc it’ll make it easier for you bc you had already. And you encourage me to push him to move on,” she added.

Katie denied giving any encouragement and said that Tom dating was “not really what I’m getting at.” She denied that she needed Scheana to “help tom with anything.”

“I was pretty clear that I didn’t mean or cosign s—t … so why go through with this?” the Utah native caption the second screenshot.

Katie then accused Scheana of laying “groundwork” that resulted in Tom and Raquel hooking up at her wedding in August 2022, five months after the spouses split. “After starting to lay some ground work. Inviting Schwartz and Raquel to her birthday (not me) it was very obvious but sure too busy to check in with me,” she stated.

Pump Rules viewers will see the fallout of this misunderstanding during Season 10. While doing interviews for the new season, Scheana discussed her point of view during an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “So I took that and ran with it and I told Raquel, ‘Katie kind of gives you her blessing if you want to pursue that.’ And then you’ll see the rest play out.”

This conflicts with what viewers saw on the season premiere, during which Katie requested that Tom not pursue any of their friends. As the episodes play out, it seems Scheana further disrespected her wishes.

In a preview of the next episode, Tom appears on Scheana’s podcast. She teased rumors that he and Raquel hooked up at Coachella by saying, “Would you make the rumors true?”

Katie can be seen shouting to Lala Kent about Scheana in another clip. “Scheana, you’re a s—tty person. Karma’s going to come for you and I’ll watch your world burn and I’ll smile,” Katie said to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder.

Katie is also feuding with Raquel, for obvious reasons. And she has no problem going after her on social media as well. Those digs, though. When Raquel posted pictures from Tom’s restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s with the caption, “Just cause,” Katie absolutely pounced on her.

“You really thought you did something here but these comments ATE LOLOL [skull emojis]. … The amount of times the picture landed in my inbox, I couldn’t leave it alone. Desperado,” Katie wrote in the comments.

She confirmed that she is indeed avoiding Raquel during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. So it’s only downhill from here on out between Katie and Raquel.

