Katie Maloney’s Brother Rocky Maloney Posts A Video Dumping Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz’s Bourbon Down The Sink

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz seemed to have an amicable split. They even hung out together after they announced that they were breaking up. On March 22, 2022, Katie filed for divorce. Their divorce is now settled, and the duo is waiting for the judge to sign off on the settlement agreement.

Schwartz took full responsibility for the failure of their marriage. Katie felt that her husband never backed her up, and felt that she wasn’t a priority. Pump Rules viewers know that is a fact.

Now it seems like the ex-Bubbas are having some turmoil in their relationship thanks to Raquel Leviss. This Bambi-eyed Surver was engaged to VPR co-star James Kennedy before they broke it off.

In April of 2022, a source claimed that Schwartz and Raquel were pretty friendly at Coachella. “Tom Schwartz and Raquel boldly holding hands and making out,” the insider stated. There was no photo evidence, and Tom later tweeted a denial. “Guys hate to break it to you, but I wasn’t at Coachella,” he wrote.

Gossip swirled that Raquel and Schwartz allegedly hooked up at Scheana Shay’s nuptials to Brock Davies. Katie was reportedly angry at Scheana, blaming her for the hook up.

A source at Scheana and Brock’s wedding in Mexico reported that Katie saw Raquel and Schwartz “heavily making out.” The insider added that “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.” All hail the possible return of Tequila Katie!

To add to all the confusion, Katie was apparently in Cancun but didn’t attend the wedding. Say what now? A screenshot of Raquel, Schwartz, and Katie from another account was shared by @commentsbybravo. The headline read, “Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex- Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss After Catching Them Heavily Making Out.” Someone commented on the original post that Katie didn’t attend the wedding. Brock responded by posting, “She was disinvited but rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.’” Well, Katie also got in on the action. “I’m enjoying all the untruths,” she wrote with a popcorn emoji.

Now Katie’s brother, Rocky Maloney, is sharing his thoughts about Schwartz and his bestie/business partner, Tom Sandoval. In a video posted to Rocky’s Instagram Stories, he was seen pouring a bottle of Tom’s Good Lovin’ Bourbon Whiskey, which is part of a line by Tom and Schwartz, down the drain.

“@TWSCHWA- F*ck Off Tom & Tom No Support Here. Don’t Disrespect My Family,” he wrote over the video. He also wrote “@musickillskate,” which is Katie’s Instagram.

The Talk of Shame Instagram page shared the video. They wrote over it, “The VPR drama never stops! Katie’s brother posted this on his stories.” (Please excuse the spelling in the post.) The caption read, “Could this have anything to do with the tasting at Schwartz & Sandy’s last night that Raquelle posted about in her stories? It did not look as though Katie was in attendance.”

Hopefully, when Season 10 of Pump Rules premieres, we will get some answers about what is going on with Schwartz, Raquel, and Katie.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank]