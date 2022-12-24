Memorable Hairstyles Of Real Housewives

Hair. It’s a business, a lifestyle, and a Broadway musical. Hair can be your best friend or your worst enemy – and we have seen some true enemies on Real Housewives.

It might sound dramatic, but the right hairstyle can make you or break you. One wrong wig will never, EVER be forgotten. Now it’s time to fondly look back on some of the more memorable Housewives hair-do’s that might be more accurate to label hair-don’ts, in Bravo history.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Bangs Richards

I don’t think the WORST thing to ever happen to Kyle Richards is her bangs, but it’s pretty damn close. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has always had long, flowing locks that were shockingly real and not sewn into her skull. Kyle could have been a rep for Pantene with that brunette mane until… THE BANGS. We first saw THE BANGS in Season 10, a low time for RHOBH, which could be why Kyle found true sorrow in her hair. Allegedly, for Kyle’s return to the big screen as she reenacted her childhood role for the movie Halloween, a change to her trademark elegant strands was necessary. Because we all know movies reflect real life where we maintain the same hairstyle from our youth until adulthood. Perhaps next time Michael Myers escapes from the asylum, he could tell Kyle not having bangs is okay.

Real Housewives of Potomac / Robyn Dixon

The Real Housewives of Potomac is not only a fabulous show, it is a master class on different hairstyles. Be it a formal updo, braids for the beach, or trying to run away from it’s owner (ahem, Karen Huger) fans have seen a multitude of hair to envy. It is safe to say Robyn Dixon’s tire track bob special from the Season 5 reunion show is not one of them. While fans oooooed and ahhhhed over the yellow dress theme, they were equally horrified at whatever motor vehicle accident Robyn was in whilst enroute to the studio. Per Robyn’s own admission, her dress was simple so she wanted to spice the look up with edgy hair. And… it was definitely edgy – but more close to the edge of a cliff than the edge of editorial fashion.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Dorit Kemsley

Back to the Hills of Beverly for another questionable hair moment. Dorit Kemsley likes to live on the cusp of chic trends. She teeters ever so slightly on looking like her purchases are from AliExpress, due to her passion for wearing numerous labels on her body all at the same time. But somehow Dorit pulls it off as only she can, and we are thankful for it. Dorit is also the high-priestess of wearable hair, but one hairstyle in particular stands out. In Season 7, viewers watched as Dorit prepared for a glamorous evening at Lisa Vanderpump’s home. As her stylist applied layers of gold upon her locks, she looked like a regal goose shit on her head. It was neither Diamonds nor Rosé themed, but it was pure Dorit and certainly worthy of this list.

Real Housewives of Atlanta / NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes might have left Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she will always be a legend. From her one-liners to her epic arguments, there will forever be memories of NeNe to fondly recall. But, there was this one time, where NeNe wore a wig and it was completely unforgettable. Now known as the Ramen Noodle hair, NeNe can thank Claudia Jordan for bringing her wig into the conversation. Think back to Season 7, the cast was on a trip to Puerto Rico. NeNe and Claudia sit back and allow the mudslinging to commence. There’s slut-shaming, career bashing, and then Claudia comments on the fact that NeNe has hunger-inducing hair. At that moment, NeNe’s Ramen Noodle wig went down in Bravo hair herstory. Fun fact, this wig also has its own Twitter account.

Real Housewives of New Jersey / Teresa Giudice

This is a recent hair entry that immediately and without haste shot directly to number one on the list. In August 2022, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis Ruelas without a prenup but with about $10k of hair stapled to her scalp. It was a sight to behold and I’m sure photos don’t serve proper justice. Thank goodness the spectacle was filmed by Bravo and we will surely see it approximately 537 times after it airs. I’m still in shock over the sheer majesty of this… choice. I mean, can we talk about how much her head was probably sweating in the August heat? Legend has it the hair has a name and a family somewhere on the outskirts of the New Jersey turnpike. Let’s all gather and congratulate Teresa for having the absolute most memorable hairstyle in Bravo history.

