Scheana Shay Tears Up Over Stassi Schroeder’s Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

The second generation of Vanderpump Rules is expanding yet again. The first round of babies were born out of a pregnancy pact between Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright.

Stassi and her husband Beau Clark are giving their daughter Harper a sibling. The Next Level Basic author previously expressed the desire to expand her family in 2023. And on March 1, 2023, the Pump Rules alum confirmed her pregnancy.

Co-star Scheana Shay, who also has a two-year-old daughter, reacted to the news during an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “Oh, wow! I did not know that, congratulations!!” Scheana said. She got the details about Stassi’s fertility plans in November 2022 when the two caught up at a party Lisa Vanderpump threw for her grandson, per Page Six.

“I had a good conversation with her at Pandora [Vanderpump]’s son’s birthday, and I know she said she was ready for baby No. 2 — I was like ‘I am not there at all’ — but oh my God I am so happy for her! I literally just got chills,” Scheana revealed.

Raquel Leviss, who is the mom to fur-baby Graham also took part in the interview. Scheana was asked whether she and Brock Davies were also hoping to get pregnant again. The question made the Scheananigans podcast host noticeably emotional.

Scheana answered, “Here’s where the tears come in because I had a very traumatic labor. I had a miscarriage, [and] there’s a lot of fears around me being a mom again, so I’m so happy for her, but I’m not there.”

Indeed, Scheana’s pregnancy and her post-partum journey have not been easy. Shortly before giving birth to daughter Summer Moon in April 2021, Scheana was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.

Not only did she suffer physical challenges, but the Good as Gold singer also dealt with post-partum OCD. Thankfully, Scheana is now managing her diagnosis with counseling. “I feel like the amount of work I’ve been doing in therapy with learning I have postpartum OCD, I feel so much more confident as a mom,” Scheana revealed during a previous appearance on Virtual Reali-Tea.

Scheana described living with post-partum OCD as being plagued with invasive, disturbing thoughts towards the health and safety of her daughter. She explained, “That’s the thing with OCD is that it attaches to your biggest fears and then you just see them happening all of the time and it’s terrifying. But I just have to tell myself, ‘This isn’t going to happen, it’s not going to happen, you got this.’”

Despite having a challenging friendship with Stassi during their tenure on VPR, Scheana had nothing but encouraging words for her former co-star. She concluded, “Oh my God, I’m genuinely really happy for her. I know she wanted this. We don’t have to get along, but in moments like this, we can be genuinely happy for one another.”

As for Scheana, time will tell if she ever feels comfortable enough to try for baby number two. The challenges she has faced to become a mother shouldn’t be taken lightly.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Frank Micelotta]