Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Compare Scandoval Obsession to O.J. Simpson Case

Tell me you’re an early millennial without telling me you’re an early millennial. How about comparing Scandoval to the 1994 O.J. Simpson trial?

Summer House couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard said as much at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. And the former Loverboy VP exclusively told Page Six, “It was happening in real-time” kind of like the O.J. ordeal.

“People were tuning in live, you were picking up new information about this scandal like every day, every minute. And I don’t think I can remember anything quite like that,” he added. Carl’s fiancée, Lindsay, described feeling “gut punched.” Certainly, the betrayal of Ariana Madix was shocking.

“We were finding out a little nugget of new information every single day,” the publicist said. “I felt sick to my stomach.”

Tom Sandoval and his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz even appeared on Winter House Season 2 with the couple. Yet Carl and Lindsay stand behind Ariana. “I feel really bad for [Ariana]. I mean, holy cow. It’s very messy, it’s very screwed up,” Carl said.

Lindsay stated, “[Tom and Raquel] better be in love. They need to be in love because if they’re not, then what was this for? Like, you just blew up your entire lives.”

Carl and Lindsay spilled some tea about the Pump Rules reunion. The affair created such volatility within the cast, that the event descended into chaos. Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana Shay didn’t help matters.

The betrothed Summer House couple had dinner with VPR star Katie Maloney after the reunion was filmed. Carl revealed, “She was in very good spirits, but I think it’s a lot. Nobody really understands what it’s like filming a reunion. I mean, reunions are a lot. It’s a long day, it’s emotional, there’s a lot there. So they survived it, it looked like … I can’t wait to watch it.”

Emotions ran so high that host Andy Cohen had to separate two VPR cast members. Carl and Lindsay got the details from Katie but refrained from identifying the pair. The only clue given to the public came from a source who told TMZ that it’s “not someone you’d guess.”

“I asked Katie that, because I was like, ‘Who are these two people?’ And I don’t think it’s as surprising as that [initial] headline stated,” Lindsay teased. “I think it’s probably – you would guess it and I would guess it.”

VPR alum Jax Taylor claimed that “brawls” broke out during filming and that Schwartz was involved. “I have a feeling it’s the two boys … in fact, I know that ’cause I talked to [Schwartz],” Extra quoted Jax as saying.

Katie indicated Jax’s comments were untrue. She commented “Lol” in a relevant post on a Bravo fan account. Bravo is monetizing all the speculation. Raquel and Sandoval were seated alongside each other. But that’s all the network has revealed.

For those unfamiliar with the O.J. Simpson trial, FX’s true crime series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” is a valuable resource. The trial resulted in the former NFL player being acquitted of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

