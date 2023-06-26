Pump Rules Producers Accused of Instigating Drama With Raquel Leviss

Kristina Kelly skirted the real drama of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, she is not a cast member after all. But she managed to tag along for some pivotal moments like Katie Maloney’s divorce party in Las Vegas and Scheana Shay’s destination wedding in Mexico. She even showed up, uninvited, to one of the dinners hosted for her guests.

So naturally, the former SUR server has insight on the drama. Unknowing to the group, Raquel Leviss left Las Vegas due to feeling bullied by the girls, including Lala Kent. After hooking up with Oliver Saunders, Raquel left the Sin City trip and began a months long affair with Tom Sandoval.

Kristina accuses production of “changing the narrative”

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder interviewed Kristina during a recent episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. The duo discussed how potential production interference changed the dynamic of the group, and the trajectory of the storyline.

Kristina argued that production showed Raquel footage of the rest of the group trash talking her in Vegas. As a result, the former beauty pageant contestant left the trip early. A source connected with production denied the accusation.

“We got word that Raquel was shown footage of Lala, Katie, and I talking sh*t about her. We had a big thing about it with one of the producers and we were really upset and we found out who it was. It’s a new [producer],” Kristina explained.

She continued, “We were like, ‘This is changing the narrative because you’re messing with [filming].’ I feel like they were really trying to give [Raquel] a storyline where we were the bullies. So they were like, ‘This needs to make sense so she needs to know what was said that night in Las Vegas.'”

The Heartspring founder also accused production of editing the timing of Raquel’s breakdown. She said, “they also showed [Raquel] crying in bed. She was crying in bed and they edited that as if she eavesdropped and heard us talking about her and then she got into bed with her galaxy lights and started crying.”

According to Kristina, news of Charlotte’s passing was the reason for Raquel’s tears.

“She was crying over [Ariana Madix’s] dog. Ariana’s dog had passed away and we had just found out, and so she got in the bed and I am pretty sure she FaceTimed Ariana. And she was crying in bed over that, and I feel like it played out like we were mean girls [who caused it],” Kristina explained.

A source linked with Vanderpump Rules production said there was “no truth” in Kristina’s accusations. The source also confirmed that Raquel took offence about how the other girls were treating her.

The irony is not lost that Kristina and Stassi are discussing bullying tactics and “mean girl” story lines. Kristina and Katie’s snide commentary during Scheana’s wedding ceremony showed us all we needed to know.

Meanwhile, Stassi was fired from the show in 2020 for falsely reporting co-star Faith Stowers to the police for stealing. Supposedly, in retaliation for Faith sleeping with Jax Taylor while he was in a relationship with Brittany Cartwright. Faith is now looking to raise funds to pursue legal action against Stassi.

Frankly, these two are in no position to comment on bullying. And Kristina’s argument about authenticity is a flimsy excuse. No one needs to portray her as a “mean girl,” she does well enough on her own.

