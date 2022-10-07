Brock Davies Says He And Scheana Shay Sided With Tom Schwartz Amid His Divorce From Katie Maloney

When Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent dumped fiancé Randall Emmett, she made it clear that her co-stars needed to choose a side. Lala dropped Tom Schwartz like a hot potato when he sided with Randall.

Katie Maloney announced that she and her husband Schwartz were ending their marriage in an Instagram post. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” she wrote. On March 22, 2022, Katie filed for divorce from Schwartz. They recently settled their divorce, and it will be finalzied when a judge signs their settlement paperwork.

The couple’s Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, who announced her split from fiancé James Kennedy during the reunion, made a comment that Katie didn’t like. Raquel said that Schwartz and Katie did want their VPR co-stars to pick sides.

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick,” Katie remarked. “I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason, but Tom and I are still friends so whatever.”

Scheana Shay finally married her man, Brock Davies, in Cancun in August of 2022. Raquel and Ariana Madix were part of the bridal party. Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were groomsmen.

There were rumors that Schwartz and Raquel hooked up at Scheana and Brock’s wedding. Scheana reportedly saw Raquel and Schwartz “talking.” She added, “I did not see anything further than that, but I heard.” Good old Peter Madrigal, who also dated Raquel, confirmed that the duo did hook up. Katie was supposedly angry and blamed Scheana for Schwartz hooking up with the Bambi-eyed Surver.

A source at Brock and Scheana’s wedding reported that Katie saw Raquel and her ex “heavily making out.” The insider claimed that “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.”

Brock said that Katie wasn’t welcome at his nuptials. “She was disinvited but rocked up anyway for a ‘girls’ trip,’” Brock said. @Commentsbybravo on Instagram shared a screenshot with Brock’s remarks about Katie. “I’m enjoying all the untruths,” Katie commented with a popcorn emoji.

Page Six reported that Brock revealed on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast that he and Scheana had “picked” a side in the Katie and Schwartz split. “I prefer to be around one of them as opposed to the other,” Brock remarked.

“And I think if you guys follow along on my random outbursts on social media, you may have seen my one comment that was made, and you can figure that out for yourself.” Duh. It’s Schwartz, baby! “If you haven’t, you see which side we picked … in Season 10. There is a side. We picked one,” he stated.

Brock is also happy to see Raquel enjoying being single. “Obviously I’m a big fan of Raquel. Especially coming from her relationship with James, you know, and moving out and really stepping into her own light,” he explained.

Brock continued, “She’s caught a lot of flack from everybody. Everyone has their opinions on it and I’m here to support her. I think she’s done an amazing job,” the fitness pro commented. “Especially in the world we live in today with social media, of really stepping out of her bubble and working on herself.”

Raquel has also been linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders. Oliver works at one of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants.

Season 10 of VPR looks so messy. I can’t wait!

TELL US- SHOULD PEOPLE PICK SIDES IN KATIE AND SCHWARTZ’S SPLIT? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING A SINGLE RAQUEL?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]