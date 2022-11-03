Tom Schwartz Doesn’t See A Relationship With Raquel Leviss In His Future

Vanderpump Rules fans are eagerly waiting for Season 10. There has been plenty of drama between cast members. In December 2021, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called off their engagement. Raquel returned the ring during the VPR reunion.

The last standing “OG” Pump Rules couple, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, called it quits after 12 years together. Schwartz accepted responsibility for the breakup of their marriage. The couple settled their divorce in September of 2022. It was finalized on October 12, 2022, per US Weekly.

During Scheana Shay’s extravagant destination wedding to Brock Davies, there were reports that Schwartz and Raquel hooked up. They were both members of the wedding party. Isn’t that practically a requirement at some weddings?

Scheana admitted that she saw Raquel and Schwartz “talking.” She added, “I did not see anything further than that, but I heard.”

There were rumors before the wedding that the duo was a little too friendly at Coachella, but Schwartz denied being at the festival.

Katie supposedly blamed Scheana for Raquel and Schwartz’s hookup. Oh, please. An insider at Brock and Scheana’s nuptials claimed that Katie saw her ex and Raquel “heavily making out.” The source continued, “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back.” Good times!

Schwartz did wax poetic about Raquel’s personality. He remarked, “I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel.” Schwartz added, “She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

It sounded like Raquel was vibing with Schwartz, too. She told Page Six at BravoCon, “I think he’s cute. I feel like we have a little flirty, friendly connection that’s lighthearted and fun,” Raquel stated. “It’s just very nice to have a friend in my corner.” She played coy about if the duo was headed for a romance. “It’s unknown at the moment,” she replied.

It sounds like Schwartz has a different take on their relationship. On October 16, 2022, he spoke to Page Six at BravoCon about Raquel. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to get to know her on a deeper level,” he remarked. “I’ve been chatting with people [about how] I didn’t really ever bond with Raquel before, but now I see the depth of character and how funny she is,” Schwartz added.

When Schwartz was asked if there was the possibility of a romantic relationship with Raquel, he stated, “I don’t think so.” Awkward!

“I have a great admiration for her, and we’re tight, we’re friends, we’re boys,” the bar owner commented. Schwartz also teased “a climatic moment” that the duo shared. Schwartz said, “I’ll just say that I have a great appreciation for her, and it’s cool.”

While Katie is casually dating a 25-year-old, she still found time to shade her Bambi-eyed co-star. Instagram account @_surrules shared a screenshot of Raquel doing an Instagram Live while wearing a Tom Tom sweatshirt. Is that a crime?

Katie wrote, “She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the Tom’s.” Raquel responded on Instagram. She wrote, “I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s.”

I am impatiently waiting to watch Season 10 of VPR. It sounds like the fans might be rewarded with a season that is a throwback to the golden years of Pump Rules. Fingers crossed!

TELL US- ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT SCHWARTZ DOESN’T SEE A FUTURE WITH RAQUEL? WILL KATIE SPEND ALL SEASON COMING FOR RAQUEL? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH SEASON 10 OF VPR?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/ Bravo]