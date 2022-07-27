Kristen Doute Shares Where Her Relationship Stands With Stassi Schroeder And Says Brittany Cartwright Is “My Best Friend”

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder’s big Italian wedding to Beau Clark was filled with drama–and that’s just the invite list! As you may recall, in 2020, Stassi and Kristen Doute were fired from Pump Rules because of racist behavior.

The pandemic ruined Stassi’s plans for her destination wedding. So, Beau and Stassi tied the knot in a backyard ceremony in September of 2020.

The couple wed again in Rome on May 12, 2022, but only two VPR cast members attended the ceremony: Katie Maloney and her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz.

Stassi revealed on the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast that her wedding was originally going to air on Pump Rules before she was fired. “Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that’s meant for a s–t ton of people,” she explained.

“We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people,’” Stassi stated. Stay classy, Stassi! Both Scheana Shay and Peter Madrigal were “disinvited” to the nuptials.

Kristen responded to a fan’s Instagram question about why she wasn’t at Stassi’s Italian wedding. “Ugh so sad I missed Rome, but we have a wedding here we had already booked! I’m soo happy she got her dream wedding,” Kristen remarked.

According to Reality Blurb!, Kristen spilled some tea about her VPR friendships during an “Ask Me Anything” convo on her Instagram Story. One follower asked, “Are you still friends with Stassi?” Kristen responded, “I haven’t talked to Stass in a minute but I love her very much and she’s always going to be a sister to me.” Kristen added in a caption that she loves Pump Rules guest star, Peter.

Another fan asked about Kristen’s relationship with Pump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor. “Jax and Britt and I are still very close. Brittany is my best friend,” Kristen shared. “I see them multiple times per week, probably more than Jax wants to. And yeah, they are mom and dad.” In April of 2021, Jax and Brittany welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

“Who are you closest to from [Pump Rules]?” another Instagram fan asked. Kristen replied, “I am still friends with [Scheana Shay], [Brock Davies], [Katie Maloney], [Tom Schwartz], [Tom Sandoval], [Ariana Madix], and [Lala Kent].” She added, “I love them.”

When Brittany gave Jax a surprise birthday party, Kristen attended the bash, while Beau and Stassi did not. And their estrangement goes back to Stassi’s wedding. Brittany and Jax pulled out of attending at the last minute.

“I wanted to be there. We had actual reasons we couldn’t go. Cruz [Cauchi]’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” Brittany explained on the Betches Moms podcast.

Stassi iced Brittany out, and hasn’t responded to any of Brittany’s attempts to reach out. In fact, Stassi returned the money that Brittany sent to cover her and Jax’s plates at the wedding. “I feel terrible and still feel terrible and I do love them,” Brittany told Scheana on her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

I am seriously doubting that Kristen and Stassi are still friends. It seems like the new Stassi is just as cold as the original Stassi.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK THAT KRISTEN AND STASSI ARE STILL FRIENDS? SHOULD STASSI FORGIVE BRITTANY AND JAX?

[Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo]