Kyle Richards Thinks This Real Housewives Reunion Is The Worst Since Season 5

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards managed to get herself into trouble this season while stirring the pot. Her sister, Kathy Hilton, joined as a Friend of the Housewives two seasons ago. The sisters have been estranged in the past, and there is trouble in their relationship again. Kyle characterized their relationship as “complicated and complex.”

In the RHOBH mid-season trailer, Lisa Rinna staged a sit-down with Kyle and Kathy and accused Kathy of saying awful things about Kyle. Kathy told the ladies in Aspen that she and her family had invested in a line of tequila. Kathy asked her co-stars to try some and give their opinion. None of the ladies paid attention, even Kyle. Kathy’s daughter, Paris Hilton, responded to a fan on Twitter who commented on how Kyle ignored Kathy. “So unkind,” Paris tweeted.

When Sutton Stracke shared with Diana Jenkins that she had also suffered miscarriages, Kyle jumped into the discussion and literally grabbed at Sutton. “I love you, but this feels like bulls–t,” Kyle stated. She later apologized for doubting Sutton’s miscarriages.

Meanwhile, elsewhere at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party, an extremely over-served Erika Jayne swore at Garcelle’s 14-year-old son, Jax. “Get the f–k out of here,” she yelled at him. Being the good friends that they are, Kyle, her husband Mauricio Umansky, Dorit Kemsley, and her husband, PK Kemsley, laughed about the situation. Kyle claimed that she issued Garcelle a “personal” apology. Sure, Kyle.

During the most recent episode of RHOBH, the group asked Erika why she wouldn’t return some earrings to benefit the victims of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged wrongdoing. Kyle told Erika that she should show sympathy for the victims. Erika responded, “I don’t give a fuck about anyone else but me.” Kyle can’t defend Erika when she makes comments like that. Duh.

Heavy. reported that Kyle answered some questions about the upcoming reunion on Watch What Happens Live on September 7, 2022. The reunion was filmed on September 9, 2022. During the WWHL: After Show, two fans wanted to know who Kyle was least excited to see at the reunion. Just say the whole cast.

“Oh my gosh, so many,” Kyle answered with a laugh. “Probably, you know, I didn’t end on the best note with … oh my gosh, it’s going to be difficult with my sister, we went through some hard times on the show. I’ve had some issues with Erika and Rinna towards the end,” Kyle explained. “I had some apologizing to do to Garcelle, which I already did, so I think we’re ok. I don’t know, I think I covered it,” she added.

“This is gonna be a long, long shoot on Friday,” host Andy Cohen told Kyle. She agreed.

“A very long shoot. Next to season 5, this is the reunion I am the least looking forward to,” Kyle remarked. “I’ve never looked forward to any of them.” The tension-filled Season 5 reunion revealed that Kyle and her sister, Kim Richards, were not speaking, and Kim was happier without her sister.

According to Andy’s Instagram Stories, his prediction was correct. The reunion was filmed late into the night. Queens of Bravo on Twitter shared a screenshot of an unhappy Andy in front of a clock that read 9:43 pm.

There is a lot to dig into this season, with Garcelle’s son Jax being bullied online and Rinna’s rage-filled social media posts. And, of course, Erika being sued for $50 million dollars in a racketeering lawsuit.

