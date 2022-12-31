Best Real Housewives Side Character

Sometimes the best thing about a Real Housewives episode comes courtesy of a “guest” and not a member of the core cast. Over the years fans have been subjected to a plethora of interesting characters with an abundance of personality that leaves us either curious or absolutely wanting more.

Whether it’s flying directly into someone’s face, doing hair, or desperately trying to become a cast member – here are some great additions to the franchise who were brief, but made an impression on viewers.

Real Housewives of Potomac / T’Challa Samuels

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels left quite an impression on the Bravo fandom. You either love her or despise her and there doesn’t appear to be a lot of room in between. While Monique battled her formidable cast members, she kicked off Season 5 with a new addition to her family that she did not give birth to. T’Challa Samuels was a Congo African Grey and instantly became a fan favorite thanks to the RHOP editors. T’Challa was given snarky lines and quips via production and Monique took him everywhere. T’Challa’s favorite outside of Monique was Karen Huger, who preferred to admire T’Challa from a distance. During Dr. Wendy Osefo’s second season, she experienced a life-changing moment when T’Challa launched himself directly at her during a squabble amongst the ladies. Sadly, T’Challa faced an untimely demise when he was involved in a “freak accident” which Monique declined to clarify.

Real Housewives of Atlanta / Lawrence Washington

Lawrence Washington, sometimes known as “Miss Lawrence,” first gained notoriety as Shereé Whitfield’s confidante and hairstylist on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Jennifer Holiday, Ciara, and Serena Williams are just a few of Miss Lawrence’s famous clients. Miss L isn’t just a celebrity hair stylist. He is now the proud proprietor of his own self-titled salon in Buckhead, Georgia. Miss Lawrence spends his free time working the Atlanta social scene and developing his music career. In 2015 he appeared on Empire and in 2016, Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Who knew when we saw Miss Lawrence doing his impressions of the RHOA cast in Season 6, episode 23 he would be destined for greatness? Bravo fans knew.

Real Housewives of New Jersey / Kim Granatell

Real Housewives of New Jersey has no shortage of crazy interesting side characters. Kim Granatell came on the scene in Seasons 2 and 3 of RHONJ and managed to glom onto Jacqueline Laurita and Danielle Staub, depending on who had the most camera time. Kim G. could always be counted on to stir up some drama, from making everyone giggle with her booty-short effort at pole dancing to the explosive end of her friendship with BFF Square Tits Danielle. But after Kim G. left in 2011, her life kind of circled the drain. She struggled with navigating beyond reality television after her spouse filed for divorce. Then she made a bad situation worse by briefly dating Michael Lohan. If nothing else, Kim G. can sleep well at night knowing she went down in history as one of Andy Cohen’s favorite side characters.

Real Housewives of Miami / Elsa Patton

Bravo’s true enigma is Real Housewives of Miami and I refuse to hear anything different. This is the only franchise where Andy Cohen called 911 after it was cancelled and brought it back to life. But according to Andy, one of the main reasons RHOM was wished to the cornfield was the death of Marysol Patton’s mother, the iconic Elsa Patton. Known to fans as Mama Elsa, she was a mystic, a woman of the world, and television was not ready for such a woman of class and sophistication. There were even talks of a Mama Elsa spin-off which never came to fruition. Sadly, Elsa passed away in 2019 after battling a long illness. On current episodes of RHOM, you can still tell Marysol is suffering from the loss. While Mama Elsa no longer graces our television screens, she lives on in reruns and will remain living rent free in Andy’s brain forever.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Giggy Vanderpump

No one made an entrance like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump and Giggy Vanderpump. The former star of RHOBH was never far from her four-legged little buddy and despite Giggy’s diminutive size, he was large and in charge. Giggy attended formal dinners, much to Adrienne Maloof’s dismay. He was a world traveler, and he was Lisa’s constant, well-dressed companion. Giggy was the first non-human member of the Bravo family that truly made an impression and gained a wide fanbase. He was a tiny dude with a big personality and a wardrobe that probably cost more than what I paid for my car. Whether he was dressed in velvet or a delicate satin, Giggy’s royal feet barely touched the ground when Lisa or Ken Todd were around. Giggy suffered from alopecia, a condition which caused his hair to fall out and his extravagant outfits were often necessary to keep him from becoming a shivering mess. Unfortunately, Giggy’s time on Earth ended in December 2020, with Lisa’s devastating announcement of his passing. While it is incredibly difficult to recover from any loss, a pet loss can often be as significant as a human family member. Lisa and Ken established their rescue foundation Vanderpump Dogs as a result of having the Gigster. “He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves,” Lisa stated in an Instagram post.

TELL US- WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE REAL HOUSEWIVES SIDE CHARACTER? WHO WOULD YOU ADD TO THE LIST? WHAT SIDE CHARACTER SHOULD COME BACK TO REAL HOUSEWIVES FOR A VISIT?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]