Joe Giudice Shades Teresa Giudice Over Instagram Post Amid Feud With Melissa Gorga

Joe Giudice may no longer be married to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, but that does not mean the man isn’t allowed to have a little fun at her expense. Joe now spends his time between Italy and the Bahamas, which isn’t too horrible. Until you remember he was deported as a result of being convicted for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

Joe’s ex-wife recovered from her time in jail pretty well. She now has a new man, a new house, a whole new life, and… new sisters-in-law. We all know Teresa never liked Melissa Gorga, her beloved brother’s wife. After Melissa and Joe Gorga joined the show, Teresa was no longer the center of attention. And she never got over her family trying to steal her thunder. What followed was never-ending turmoil between the strained brother and sister.

Teresa’s new husband Luis Ruelas didn’t just bring a sketchy past and questionable business practices to the table. Luis also has two sisters. Recently Teresa wished her new SIL happy birthday on Instagram. It was a master class in how to continue promoting family toxicity for ratings. Thankfully Juicy Joe was bored that day and popped in the comment section to provide a bit of shade for his ex-wife. Page Six has the details.

Teresa has been publicly fawning over her new relatives while Joe and Melissa are still looking for their wedding invitation. This week Tre posted a birthday tribute to Luis’ sister Veronica Ruelas. Her caption was sweet, but gave stage 5 clinger vibes. Tre wrote, “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of. Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in,” she said. “You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.” VERONICA, VERONICA, I would gladly eat sprinkle cookies if you brought them to meeeee, VERONICA. It’s a bit much and probably just shy of meeting the requirement for a restraining order.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Vows To Avoid “Toxicity” In 2023 Amid Feud With Brother Joe Gorga

Juicy Joe decided to get in on the fun and wrote, “I thought you loved Melissa,” in the comments. Unfortunately, he deleted it shortly after. It was replaced with, “Beautiful”. Oh Joe, this is why we can’t have nice things! We don’t know if Joe received a nasty text from Tre asking him to change it, but if you blinked you missed it.

Obviously this could have been a pre-conceived stunt to stir up drama ahead of the new season, but that would require planning and a thought process. It’s safe to say Teresa knew exactly what she was doing with the post and we are headed right back into the world of RHONJ and family-fighting. No word on whether or not Veronica has hired security to protect her from over-zealous relatives.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK TERESA’S BIRTHDAY CAPTION TO VERONICA WAS TOO MUCH? DO YOU THINK IT MADE MELISSA AND JOE GORGA MAD? DO YOU THINK TERESA CONTACTED JOE AND ASKED HIM TO DELETE HIS SNARKY COMMENT?

[Photo Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort]