Alcohol Products Released By Real Housewives; Did They Last?

If you are an avid viewer of Bravo programs, you have already been initiated into the world of creating a brand. After someone becomes relatively famous with a fan base, obviously the next step is to market a product aimed at those who crave any connection with their favorite celebrity.

The Real Housewives franchise has given birth to many stars releasing anything and everything with their name connected to it. We almost had toaster ovens, but we’ve been inundated with a variety of alcoholic beverages. Some have been good, and some have been… gross – so let’s take a look at the most successful offerings of liquid courage released by women who tend to drink a LOT.

Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl Cocktails

Obviously you cannot make this list without mentioning Real Housewives of New York alum, Bethenny Frankel. When RHONY first premiered, Bethenny was trying to sell muffins at grocery stores and brand herself as a private chef. When she started ordering Skinnygirl margaritas on camera, it was Bethenny (and definitely not Luann de Lesseps) who turned it into an absolute fortune. In 2011, Skinnygirl was sold for $120 million. It might have started out with low-calorie margs, but expanded to include wine, snacks, sweeteners, and salad dressings. Bethenny told Forbes it was the first ready-to-drink cocktail with little calories. At that particular time, it was the brand of liquor with the quickest growth.

Heather Dubrow’s Collette

Heather Dubrow returned to Real Housewives of Orange County last season and showed off the house many fans were dying to see. Now they will have to see it in reruns because Fancy Pants and Terry Dubrow just sold their manse for about $55 million. Heather and Terry launched a skin care line back in 2015, which tracks for a physician. In July 2015, professional drinker Heather released a sparkling wine, which tracks for Heather. Collaborating with Bello Family Vineyards, Heather named the Brut after her daughter, Collette. It’s a damn good thing Terry is still busy fixing botched boobs because at a price point of $43.99, Heather’s fancy champs was buried in a shallow grave.

Teresa Giudice’s Fabellini

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is no stranger to family drama or marketing the absolute hell out of herself. She tried to teach us how to cook like an Italian and then tried to teach us to drink sweet, bubbly libations. “Fall in love with Fabellini” was the tag line for Tre’s Prosecco, and the launch was featured on RHONJ. Unfortunately, Wine Wave, Teresa’s business partner at Fabellini, parted ways with her after the felony conviction and resulting jail time. In 2017, Andy Cohen put some snark on it when he said, “Somewhere, there is a warehouse full of vats of Fabellini. And I’m not even kidding. Like, it’s there, fermenting.” No more Fabellini for you!

Lisa Vanderpump’s Vaderpump Rosé

Lisa Vanderpump’s days on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills might be gone, but don’t worry, she can still use product placement for her own alcohol brands on Vanderpump Rules. Out of all the Housewives who have created a wine or liquor beverage, one would think LVP’s Vanderpump Rosé tastes like experience, superiority, with hints of hating Lisa Rinna florals and fruits. In 2016 Lisa released the beverage made in Côtes de Provence, France with her daughter Pandora Todd Sabo. I’m happy to report the rosé is still in existence and you can find it at Total Wine & More for about $14.99. Naturally “a friend” told me about this, I definitely have not purchased several bottles for myself. Sure, Jan.

Ramona Singer’s Ramona Pinot Grigio

I absolutely refuse to speak on Housewives wines without mentioning Turtle Time. Real Housewives of New York star (alum?), Ramona Singer relied on Pinot flowing through her veins so she could tolerate all of the people she felt were beneath her. It was revered by her friends on RHONY, but eventually took a back seat to Ramona’s skin care line. I know, tragic. Created in Veneto, Italy and mocked by many, Ramona quipped, “Sommeliers that taste my wine are very impressed.” I guess those sommeliers across the globe are suffering daily because Ramona’s wine is no longer available for purchase. I get it, you are devastated – but on the bright side you can calm your swollen eyes from crying with Ageless by Ramona, which you can find on Amazon.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]