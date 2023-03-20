Real Housewives Of New York Alum Bethenny Frankel Says Gwyneth Paltrow Does Not Promote Disordered Eating

Have we found the switch that makes former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel turn off her rage? Do we now know a piece of the equation that protects a female celebrity from the wrath of Bethenny’s criticisms? Is the only thing keeping Meghan Markle out of Bethenny’s good graces a dangerously low BMI?

Bethenny has certainly been busy since leaving RHONY. For example, she tried other tv shows despite the pre-existing curse which undoubtedly renders them unwatchable. Regardless of mocking the Real Housewives franchise, she created a podcast specifically devoted to analyzing a program she is no longer on. Also, Bethenny never misses an opportunity to disparage a famous lady who has rubbed her the wrong way.

Recently Gwyneth Paltrow caused a stir when a video explaining her daily eating habits went viral. Without reservation, Bethenny shared her own thoughts on Gwyneth’s caloric intake. Overall, she had no issues. Page Six has the details.

Unlike Kim Kardashian and the Duchess of Sussex who annoy Bethenny by being alive, she isn’t coming down on Gwyneth for telling the world she sucks down bone juice broth for lunch. After Gwyneth received an enormous amount of negative feedback for sharing her love of intermittent fasting and not eating solid foods, Bethenny wants people to lay off.

The author of Naturally Thin took to Instagram and plead with followers not to “hate” Goopy for eating with a straw. Additionally, Bethenny made a video using an untouched carton of ice cream as a prop. The video caption read, “This is her. #gwynethpaltrow #bonebroth #internittentfasting #goop.” She said, “When people are talking about eating disorders … her [Gwyneth’s] base isn’t tweens.” Who’s gonna tell Beth it’s not just teens who suffer from disordered eating? Me whispering, the password is… Ozempic.

Bethenny added, “My daughter, [Bryn Hoppy], doesn’t know who Gwyneth Paltrow is. It’s not for 18-year-olds, I think it’s for moms.” But Bryn undoubtedly knows who Bethenny is. Furthermore, I’m shocked the creator of a brand called Skinnygirl co-signs not eating three healthy meals a day. The author of a book titled Naturally Thin explained she doesn’t think Gwyneth can promote irregular diets to a “middle-aged mom” audience. Obviously, John Mellencamp’s daughter entered the chat and left some All In By Teddi literature for you…

Did you know Chapter 6 of Beth’s book is called “Cancel Your Membership in the Clean Plate Club”? Let’s see what else she has to say. Bethenny praised Gwyneth for being “truthful” and “being who she is and who she has always been.” I wonder if Gwyneth has a copy of Beth’s book. And Bethenny wasn’t done advocating the values of broth and skipping meals.

“Why does anyone care [what she does]? … I don’t know if you want her to tell the truth or lie.” Maybe we don’t care what Goop does. Maybe we don’t care about $75 vagina candles and walking around with an egg stuffed up our kitty girl, but why make a video supporting a diet only members of the Oregon Trail would appreciate?

That said, Gwyneth is a “winner” in Bethenny’s eyes. She appreciates Goopy owning her osteoporosis low-calorie journey. She clarified this is “the woman who does cupping and ozone therapy up the ass and only ate macrobiotics for years.”

Eventually, Bethenny addressed the ice cream she was holding in the video. The tasty delight, which may or may not have had frozen crystals on the top from being in the freezer since 1987, will definitely be consumed. She wrote, “PS. If you’re watching this hoping I’m going to eat the ice cream… don’t worry I do. Will share soon!”

Stay tuned for an upcoming video of Bethenny eating, I guess. People will watch in awe as she gently scrapes the tundra of the frozen treat and reminisces about Chapter 3 of her book “Taste Everything, Eat Nothing.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]