Summer House Stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, And Lindsay Hubbard React To Scandoval

The intersectionality of it all. It’s eye-opening how many Bravolebrities know each other behind the scenes. Most of these friendships are solidified with a little time in Winter House or Summer House.

It turns out that the two Summer House power couples know Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval personally. Carl Radke and his fiancée Lindsay Hubbard hung out with them at BravoCon 2022. Afterward, the couple compared Scandoval to the O.J. Simpson trial. The incident also shocked Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish reported that Amanda and Kyle are most decidedly Team Ariana. The couple appeared on a recent taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Highly empathetic Amanda said, “My heart goes out to Ariana. I mean, she’s surrounded by her friends, fortunately, but I just …It’s a crappy situation. It makes me sick.”

Kyle expressed a similar concern for Ariana. During their WWHL episode, the Loverboy founder said, “I mean, look, Ariana’s the sweetest. My heart goes out to her. I cannot imagine what it’s like to be going through this … It sucks.”

Carl and Lindsay recently had their day in the clubhouse. They too were shocked by Tom’s affair with Raquel Leviss. Especially considering the Summer House couple was with Tom and Ariana at BravoCon 2022.

Certainly, nothing was amiss at BravoCon. Who could have imagined what would happen mere months later? But in hindsight, Lindsay said Tom’s “Raquel” Halloween costume should have been a giveaway. Friends interpreted the costume as a dig at Kate Maloney. The Vanderpump Rules OG was in conflict with Raquel after she started flirting with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

Lindsay said, “I was like, ‘Why did he do that?’ And she was like, ‘I don’t know, actually.’ Now that you start putting the pieces together, you’re just like, it was in front of our eyes this entire time.”

Sandoval knows how to make a public spectacle. He had to issue two public apologies because the first one didn’t even address Ariana. The first had to do with defending his restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s. He chose to address members of the public feeling “anger” or disappointment,” and leaving negative reviews.

For her part, Ariana issued a statement to thank fans and family “for the outpouring of love and support.”

“To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” Ariana posted to Instagram on March 16, 2023. “However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.”

The highly anticipated Pump Rules reunion is next on the circuit. Ariana’s look was dynamite. We can expect volatile fights, the involvement of security, and Tom and Raquel’s unapologetic demeanor.

