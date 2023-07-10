Bravo Storylines Suspected of Being Staged

As we all know, reality TV isn’t always, well, reality. But these suspicious Bravo storylines and scandals lead viewers to debate if they were entirely fabricated.

Scandoval

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

Scandoval was an earth-shattering Vanderpump Rules storyline that it took the whole world by storm. The details of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair were so shocking, they seemed stranger than fiction. But as Season 10 proceeded, and ratings skyrocketed, viewers tallied up suspicious moments.

Could it all have been an elaborate ploy? Teddi Mellencamp thought so, and accused former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump of setting the whole thing up so VPR would get renewed. However, Ariana Madix slammed the staged accusations, saying they made a mockery out of her pain.

Honestly, the main reason it’s probably not fake is that Sandoval isn’t a good enough actor to pull it off.

Raquel & the Other VPR Tom

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

Another thing the “Scandoval was staged” theories don’t cover is the storyline between Raquel and Tom Schwartz. The news of their make out at Scheana Shay‘s wedding already piqued the interest of VPR viewers who nearly gave up on the show.

Schwartz can claim he wasn’t the Scandoval decoy all he wants, but the proof is in the pudding. He even mentioned to cameras when Raquel first asked him to make out. The much-anticipated kiss in Mexico was, to paraphrase Katie Maloney, like a creepy uncle (and not to be pedantic, but it was a peck, not a make out session).

Plus, evidence suggested Schwartz actually dated Jo Wenberg at this time. Jo or no Jo, Schwartz was obviously not romantically interested in Raquel. Their lack of chemistry was actually painful to watch, making this a very suspicious Bravo storyline.

Real Housewives of Potomac Versus Chris Bassett

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 storyline was so obviously staged, production wouldn’t comply with it. For some reason, multiple cast members decided to set up Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, as the new villain. Gizelle Bryant said he made her uncomfortable, Mia Thornton accused him of flirting, and Ashley Darby did the most, which was disappointing as she and Candiace were finally getting along.

Aside from Chris and Gizelle’s interaction, which occurred off-camera, the allegations of inappropriate behavior were disputed by evidence. Mia’s insistence that Chris kept checking her out was intercut with footage that, as the chyrons read, showed “Chris not looking at Mia” and “Chris still not looking at Mia.” When Ashley mentioned Chris sending her a DM to come to a hotel, Robyn Dixon quickly reminded her that Chris worked at the hotel and was doing his job of promotion.

Ashley’s friend Deborah also accused Chris of flirting with her, at the same party where Chris didn’t look at Mia. Again, production showed the actual conversation, which undermined everything she said.

Once Deborah came along, Wendy Osefo‘s husband Eddie also got roped into it. When pressed on what, exactly, Eddie did wrong, the only answer Ashley could give was…he smiled a lot. Eddie and Wendy completely laughed this off, of course.

When it was revealed that Juan Dixon had actually cheated on Robyn, viewers speculated that the Chris allegations were just an attempt to distract from the real story.

The RHOBH Lucy Lucy Apple Juice Saga

(Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Don’t even get Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans started on the scandal otherwise known as PuppyGate. How did such a little dog create such a huge feud between Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump? The more the Season 9 storyline dragged on, the more fans grew skeptical and exhausted.

Of all the Bravo series, RHOBH might have the worst track record for storylines that feel phony. That’s one reason why the very real Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi scandal go so much attention. And it’s why there’s already speculation that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky‘s separation is staged.

In the end, at least Lucy Lucy Apple Juice found a forever home.

The Not So Real Showmances of Atlanta?

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Relationship woes are par for the course with any Housewives series, and Real Housewives of Atlanta is no exception. But for all the romances and breakups that are painfully real, there are others that fans believe are just showmances.

In some cases, these are confirmed by the show’s stars. Who could forget when Walter Jackson claimed Kenya Moore asked him to pretend to be her boyfriend?

One of the storylines involving Drew Sidora‘s troubled relationship with estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, revolved around him carrying on inappropriate text message exchanges with his assistant. But Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamra Judge, didn’t buy it, branding the whole thing fake on her Two T’s In a Pod podcast. Drew’s co-stars, like Sanya Richards-Ross, have also accused her of acting fake.

RHOA fans are currently questioning if the called-off Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak divorce was just a publicity stunt this whole time.

Heather Gay’s Mysterious Black Eye

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

When Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers first saw the image of Heather Gay with a brutal black eye, it was shocking. But by the time the season wrapped, the mystery of how she got the injury was an exhausting merry-go-round.

Directly or indirectly accusing co-stars of physical violence is extremely serious. As rumors spread that Heather just hit her eye on a sink, viewers grew suspicious of producers and of the former fan favorite herself. It was easily one of the most suspicious Bravo storylines.

TELL US – WHAT BRAVO STORYLINES DO YOU THINK WERE STAGED?