Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Update On Friendship With Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Co-Star Diana Jenkins

Well, well, well, all is seemingly magical with at least some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. When last season thankfully ended, freeing us from toxicity and repeated squabbles of a cast that is largely stale, Diana Jenkins appeared to be on her way out. At least that’s what some fans assumed after her virtual appearance at the Season 12 reunion.

But current diamond-holder Crystal Kung Minkoff has been spending some quality time with Diana, despite viewer implications Diana is either a racist or has a very questionable past. Crystal is not here to judge, you guys – unless your name happens to be Sutton Stracke. Anyflipflopper, Crystal and Diana have been hanging out and Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared the update on their friendship.

Crystal shared a collection of pics to Instagram with several of her 14 buddies and I guess Diana is now one of them. She captioned the photos, “I’m still full. And drunk.” When Crystal’s followers tried to check her in the comment section, she went on full Stockholm Syndrome defense of Diana.

A commenter wrote, “I guess she’s [Diana’s] not the one who bought those bots against Garcelle’s [Beauvais] boys ’cause you wouldn’t still be friends with a human like this right?” Another simply went with, “Crystal NO.” Crystal, who seems to be reprogrammed responded with, “I totally understand your perspective. But she has been a very good and loyal friend to me off camera. And that I will not take for granted,” she added. No word on whether she is currently speaking in a monotone and can no longer blink.

One of Crystal’s photos featured a smiling Diana shoving food into Crystal’s mouth – which begs the question, does Crystal feel violated by this? Are we going to be discussing this “dark” moment in her relationship with Diana this time next year? Lest you think Crystal is playing favorites, she has been hanging out with quite a few of her co-stars not named Kyle Richards during the holiday season. Over Christmas, she went to a football game with Garcelle and socialized at Kathy Hilton’s holiday gathering.

Right now Diana is pregnant and cooking another little nugget to love with her musician husband, Asher Monroe. You might remember when Asher treated the viewing audience to a holiday duet with Erika Jayne in episode 12 of this past season. Unfortunately Asher was unaware he had signed up for a partner in this tune and it was giving more “O Holy Fright” than “O Holy Night.”

Bravo has not announced when RHOBH will begin filming Season 13 and who is returning. In the meantime Crystal is gathering the troops and judging from these recent photos, Diana is preparing to fight Dorit Kemsley for who can wear the most fashion labels at once.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]