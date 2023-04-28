Lisa Vanderpump Says She “Probably Should” Return to Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

One of Beverly Hills’ most famous residents, Lisa Vanderpump, sat down for an interview with Mario Lopez and guest host Jeannie Mai on April 27, 2023, ready to spill some tea.

Lisa came to Access Hollywood prepared to talk about various topics, from the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation to the recent drama-filled Vanderpump Rules reunion. Reality Blurb! has the details.

Undeniably, the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation is saving the lives of furry friends worldwide. “We’ve actually rescued, domestically, about two-and-a-half thousand, three thousand dogs . . . and [even] more internationally,” Lisa revealed. “We went to Congress and we passed Resolution 401 to try to end the dog meat trade all over the world.”

“We just try to save as many as we can,” she added.

Vanderpump Dogs also provides adoption services to suitable homes in LA. Former RHOBH castmate Dorit Kemsley knows all about that. She and her husband PK Kemsley adopted “Lucy Lucy Apple Juice,” who reportedly “nipped” at one of her small children. Rather than returning the puppy (as required by the adoption contract she signed), she instead chose to “rehome” the dog, which ended up in a kill shelter. Fortunately, her microchip enabled Lucy’s return to Vanderpump Dogs. The resulting “PuppyGate” controversy precipitated LVP‘s exit from the show.

Addressing the recent Pump Rules Season 10 reunion (which has yet to air), Lisa described the drama following the Scandoval of it all. “This group of people,” the SUR owner explained, “are so inexplicably, authentically intertwined that when Scandoval kicked off, [there were so many] opinions . . . it was just too intense.”

Because cast members were already upset at the outset, Lisa thought at the time, “We’re not gonna get through five minutes. You need to sit down, and we need to try to actually talk this through.”

But she understood where they were coming from, following months of deception. “I understand,” she added. “A lot of people felt that they’d been kind of lied to for so many months and had huge, huge opinions.”

With the recent passing of Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman, many have poured out their love and appreciation for the former pro dancer. LVP also posted a Twitter tribute, with the caption, “Rest in peace, @GrumpyLGoodman.” Lisa, of course, was a contestant on Season 16 of the show and was no stranger to Len’s forthright critiques. Despite being “very straightforward,” she admitted he also had a “great kindness about him.”

She had just spoken to Len’s fellow judge Bruno Tonioli that morning. “Everybody’s devastated,” she said, adding, “I think I’m the only person that ever danced with Len Goodman.”

“I just love him and respect him so much,” Lisa said about her fellow Brit. “You knew when he said something, he [really knew] what he was talking about. And Bruno . . . when I spoke to him, was very upset.”

Finally, the conversation turned to LVP’s possible return to RHOBH. Lisa claimed that last month when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen told her the “door’s always open.”

Citing her busy schedule, LVP was hesitant about returning. “I’m opening two new restaurants this year,” she explained. “I’ve got Vanderpump Rules. I’ve got the dog foundation. I’ve got so many things going on . . . I don’t think I would have time.”

“Also I don’t like many of them,” she added, referring to the cast. “I don’t want to get into that kind of punch-up every night.”

Even though she’s had her differences with certain people on the show (specifically former BFF Kyle Richards and estranged couple friends Dorit and PK Kemsley), the restauranteur admitted to having a few friends among the cast.

Garcelle Beauvais is one of them. “I love her,” Lisa pronounced, “and she actually came on Vanderpump Rules. So I probably should return the favor.”

“And [Sutton Stracke],” she added. “I think she’s really nice. But I know Lisa Rinna‘s gone, so that may be a point in the right direction.”

Wouldn’t it be a hoot to see LVP return to RHOBH? Her fans would certainly love to hear her once again put Mrs. Umansky in her place with a forceful, “Good-BYE, Kyle!” Kyle might not be so brave without Rinna there to back her up. And now we have Denise Richards on board, too.

