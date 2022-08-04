The Most Tragic Real Housewives Friendship Breakups

Friends ’til the end isn’t a common theme in reality television. Viewers watch as relationships blossom in front of a camera, trips are taken, gifts are purchased, alcohol is consumed. Unfortunately sometimes BFFs can hit a rough patch that turns into an open wound and the same relationship that bloomed on tv dies on tv.

Such is the case with some of our favorite friendships spawned by Real Housewives. Here are some of the more dramatic friendship break-ups by Bravo.

5. Lauri Waring Peterson and Vicki Gunvalson

Lauri Peterson and Vicki Gunvalson, both former stars of Real Housewives of Orange County, started off relatively benign. Vicki was playing Captain Save A Divorcee and gave poor old Lauri a job after her marriage to a rich guy ended. Vicki loved Lauri to death while she was a down-and-out employee and often attempted to give Lauri advice on securing her future. Well Lauri secured a bag man instead, another rich man. And then it was all downhill from there for Lauri and Vicki’s relationship. When Lauri reappeared in RHOC Season 8, during a cast trip they had an infamous moment on the top of a snowy mountain.

Lauri blabbed that Vick may or may not have had a threesome whilst Vicki was still married. When Vicki heard this salacious news she wailed, “I have never been with multiple partners in my life!” According to folklore, you can still hear the echoes of Vicki’s voice to this day. Anyhoo, they stopped speaking but Vicki appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2015 and said she had forgiven Lauri. Too bad the fans still haven’t forgiven Vicki.

4. Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes

What started as a friendship contract, ended in a dumpster fire. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is currently fighting with everyone, but it was sad to watch her bond with Cynthia Bailey dissolve over the years. I suppose it would be fair to say Cynthia’s relationship with NeNe was one of the more interesting aspects of her time on the show. Cracks began to appear after NeNe called Cynthia’s then-husband a bitch. They managed to put a patch on the crack but it was really never the same.

By Season 11 NeNe was feuding with most of the cast while dealing with lost career opportunities and her husband’s cancer diagnosis. Cynthia invited longtime NeNe adversary Kenya Moore to a launch party without receiving NeNe’s blessing. When a secret audio recording suggested Cynthia and Kandi Burruss planned to bring Kenya to the event behind Nene’s back, we pretty much knew it was over for good.

3. Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill

On the Real Housewives of New York’s tenth season, misunderstandings originally caused a rift between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. But when they watched the show back, it was all she ghost wrote. When Bethenny criticized Carole in confessional interviews for not being married, having kids, or having a career, Carole did not take it well. On the Season 10 reunion, Carole said, “I was really, really trying to salvage our friendship, and you didn’t seem that interested.” Carole went on to say she assumed Bethenny knew what she said during the interviews. Then Carole tore Beth a new one in a blog post criticizing her “lies, insinuations, and inaccurate portrayals.” Bethenny felt like Carole was being cruel and Carole peaced out after that season. During a WWHL appearance in 2019, Bethenny said she and Carole had been in “friendly contact”.

2. Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita

Boy these two had a nasty break-up. Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice used to have a best friend named Jacqueline Laurita. They were pregnant together, took family vacations together, and desperately wanted to be the “Lucy and Ethel” of the franchise. Tre was busy trying to deflect from the crimes she eventually went to prison for and basically all of her relationships were tense. But during the third season of RHONJ, Jacqueline uttered the words, “I lost a best friend today.”

The ladies stayed primarily in a bad place throughout the fourth and fifth seasons. It really seemed like they might make it back to a good place when Tre got out of jail but it wasn’t in the cards. Jac returned for Season 7 but the two were unable to resolve anything and the chip on Teresa’s shoulder just got bigger. During the reunion Teresa accused Jacqueline of turning her in to the authorities and Jac was never seen on RHONJ again.

1. Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards

Ah, the good ‘ol days of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Before it turned into… whatever it is today. Lisa Vanderpump was a fan favorite and personal favorite of Kyle Richards. In the first few seasons they shared good times and bad times but always seemed to find their way back after a spat. That is, until, hashtag Puppygate – a time most of us choose to block out. Season 9 found Kyle and LVP in a heated argument because Dorit Kemsley didn’t know how to properly handle the dog adoption process. Kyle accused Lisa of leaking info to the media in an effort to hurt Dorit’s sterling reputation. When Kyle went to Lisa’s home to discuss the mess, there was a huge breakdown in communication.

Before kicking Kyle out on the streets, Lisa swore on her kids and Giggy’s lives she had not done anything wrong. She then told Kyle, “You came here to tell me I’m a liar.” After advising Kyle to show herself out, Kyle looked perplexed until Ken Todd came in and handled everything. In one of the most dramatic moments in Housewives history, Ken shouted, “GOODBYE KYLE!” as he politely gestured towards the front door. Lisa and Kyle have not spoken since this incident and Lisa left the show.

TELL US- WHAT FRIENDSHIP ENDING SURPRISED YOU THE MOST? WHO WOULD YOU ADD TO THIS LIST? DO YOU THINK ANY OF THESE FRIENDS WILL MAKE UP?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]