Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Discusses Feud With Katie Maloney; Says “The Vibes Are Definitely Off” In Season 10

We’re about to dive right back into the lukewarm and highly toxic waters of Vanderpump Rules. It seems like it’s been off the air for about 865 years, but absence makes the heart grow fonder. At least the cast hopes it does. Season 10 of Pump Rules will begin airing on February 8, 2023 and it will be a doozy of a time. Marriages, divorces, and of course, Lala Kent.

It will probably shock you to know Lala isn’t getting along with everyone. A safer question might be, who does Lala get along with? In this instance, it’s the newly-single Katie Maloney. Their longtime friendship hit a wall and Lala addressed their differences on a new episode of Give Them Lala, her podcast.

According to Reality Blurb!, Katie revealed on her own podcast last week that something in the milk isn’t clean between herself and Lala. Oh, and Lala forgot Katie’s 37th birthday. In response to Katie’s claims, Lala took to Give Them Lala and said, “The vibes are definitely off… after the DMs I got from her the other day … But just like I’ve said before, I got a lot going on. That is the least of my concern and I hope she had a very happy birthday.”

Ma’am you do not have so much going on that you deleted your friend’s birthday from your mind. Lala said she spaced out on Katie’s birthday because it was MLK Day and she was taking care of her sick daughter. You know Lala, very entrenched in the teachings of Dr. King, so obviously a no-brainer that she forgot Katie’s birthday. SAID LITERALLY NO ONE.

Although the cast of Pump Rules is notorious for its rocky relationships, Lala didn’t appear overly optimistic about a potential reconciliation. “We’ll see. Let’s just f-cking see,” she said. Aw, there’s that women supporting women spirit Lala loves so much. It’s nice to see she’s not being overly dramatic about anything as per usual. I guess this means Scheana Shay will be Lala’s new BFF in 5, 4, 3…

Lala then shared some woes about Season 10 and mentioned she acts like a petulant child has a run-in with co-stars that may or may not have caused her to insult a group of people. So, typical Lala. I desperately want this to be more interesting than it sounds, but how many seasons of Lala aggressively pointing at people do we really need? She wants to Give Them Lala, but I want to give it back at this point.

The 10th time around the sun for Pump Rules is a highly anticipated event for veteran fans. People aching to see the progress of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s bar. Katie’s followers eagerly awaiting her rise from the marriage she left behind. Lisa Vanderpump opening new establishments filled with endless flora and fauna. And of course, Lala yelling at people. Because some things never change.

