Bravo’s Most Toxic Relationships

Reality television is here to stay – from Real Housewives to any show involving a restaurant or boat. Viewers turn into voyeurs as we watch people who a network deems interesting enough to follow around with a camera crew, and enjoy their various escapades.

The genre highlights both individuals and relationships and more often than not we see friendships, marriages, and even occupations fall from grace. In fact, a lot of the time reality television can show us exactly what not to do and how not to act. With that, let’s review some of the more toxic interactions Bravo has blessed us with.

Southern Charm / Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy

Wow, these two were really something together. Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy could very well be considered toxic as individuals. As a couple, it was like they teamed up like the Wonder Twins to create one giant toxic beast. After dating on and off for a couple of years, Mads and Austen called it quits in December of 2020. The United States collectively took a deep breath and sigh of relief when it was finally over. There was cheating, an unholy threesome, revealed secrets, and your general run-of-the-mill mudslinging. We even got a bonus rumor of alleged infidelities with a sports guy. Thankfully Madison is now married and off the market. Austen remains to navigate the netherworld of toxicity alone. Lucky for us, he’s doing it on about three separate Bravo shows at this point.

Vanderpump Rules / Jax Taylor and Anyone

Jax Taylor hasn’t been on Vanderpump Rules for a couple of seasons now, but his presence lives on like an unidentified odor in a frat house. Good ‘ol Jax wasn’t just toxic with his romantic relationships. This man took it next-level and destroyed family ties, friendships, and employment opportunities. He’s like the one stop shop of toxic characteristics. Obviously this made him an excellent choice for reality television villain. Hey, remember Jax and Faith Stowers?Anynumberoneguyinthisgroup, Jax is married to Brittany Cartwright, another Pump Rules alum. Jax’s longterm friendships with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz dissolved when he couldn’t handle their renewed contracts and his pink slip. These days Jax takes a lot of his aggravations out on his front lawn, which is probably what Brittany prefers.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills / Kyle and Kim Richards

Family. Can’t live with ‘em, can’t steal their goddamn house. The first season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured an extremely contentious relationship between sisters Kim Richards and Kyle Richards. If you aren’t aware of the past family drama, I highly recommend doing a deep dive because there is a lot more going on than viewers might think. Being raised by a mother who desperately wanted to her own fame, but settled for farming her kids out, and the fallout of a being child actors in Hollywood creates a closet filled with all kinds of skeletons. While Kim battled addiction, Kyle was able to use it as content for a storyline. Fans watched as the sisters struggled to communicate with each other, seemingly after a lifetime of confusion and family politics. But Kim wasn’t Kyle’s only sibling foe. Kathy Hilton bopped on in in Season 12 and provided Kyle with a brand new chip for her shoulder. The lesson Kyle has ultimately learned is, don’t bring your sisters on reality television with you. It won’t end well.

Vanderpump Rules / Kristen Doute and James Kennedy

Kristen Doute is no longer on VPR but my god she gave good television. Her sheer delusion should have received its own spot in the opening credits of the show. After Kristen’s codependent relationship with Tom Sandoval flatlined, she resuscitated herself by starting up with DJ James Kennedy. Kristen took her complete obsession with Tom and basically shoved it in James’ face at any given opportunity. She went out of her way to try and destroy Tom’s budding journey with Ariana Madix. Kristen pretty much made it her whole job to go after Tom and Ariana because she got fired from SUR after multiple and repeated poor judgement calls. James was hardly better, drowning both his sorrows and insecurities in grain alcohol and bad choices. It was a relief when these two finally broke up and went on to terrorize other people instead of wallowing in their shared misery of being together.

Real Housewives of Orange County / Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson has had a rough few years. To be fair, she brings a lot of it on herself. Vicki’s most challenging time wasn’t her divorces. It was remaining loyal to a man who lied to her, the viewing audience, and anyone with a pulse. Brooks Ayers charmed the pants off of Vicki and love-bombed her into acting like a complete fool. IYKYK, #cancergate went down in history as one of the most disgusting storylines in Bravo history – congrats Vicki and Brooks! As a result of Brooks lying about a cancer diagnosis and Vicki backing him up every step of the way, Vicki lost a lot of her fan base, she lost respect from her co-stars, and it might be the reason she eventually lost her job at Bravo. Brooks escaped relatively unscathed. He got some new teeth, he got his 15 minutes of fame, and this man also got remarried. These days Vicki might tell you Brooks was the worst decision of her life, but it’s not like her man-picker got any better once Brooks flew the coop.

A bonus entry to this list should be the entire cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey, amirite? It seems like there could definitely be a part 2 and a part 3 to this particular series of toxic relationships.

TELL US- WHO HAS THE MOST TOXIC RELATIONSHIP ON BRAVO? WHICH ONE WOULD YOU ADD TO THE LIST? WHO WINS FOR MOST TOXIC OF ALL TIME?

[Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]