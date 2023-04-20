Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Hasn’t Seen Former Castmember Lisa Rinna Since Season 12 “Falling Out”

Kyle Richards is in the middle of filming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ lucky number Season 13. At least they’re hoping it will be luckier than the last few seasons. Kyle recently organized a fantastic charity event to raise money and bring awareness to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In May 2022, Kyle lost her best friend, Lorene Shea to suicide, and the function was held in her honor.

Well good on Kyle for that, hope it was a success. The night of music was attended by everyone who loves and supports Kyle. Some of her current and former co-stars showed up, but there were a couple of noticeable absences. Camille Grammer 007 was there. Of course, John Mellencamp’s daughter checked in and probably arrived early enough to assemble the step and repeat. But it looks like Lisa Rinna’s name was on the milk carton instead of the guest list. Apparently, Kyle and Lisa’s friendship is in the danger zone. Page Six was at Kyle’s NAMI event and shared some details.

There doesn’t seem to be much love lost after Rinna was bounced from RHOBH. After Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton had a decidedly unenjoyable cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, things went downhill for both the sisters and Rinna. Kathy was accused of homophobic slurs, threatening Kyle’s family, and having a giant meltdown that scared poor Rinna. Since Rinna was the big spoon that stirred that pot, her relationship with Kyle broke down as a result.

“Uh, well, we had sort of a falling out last season with what happened with my sister, so obviously, that changed a lot of things,” Kyle said. Thankfully Kyle did remember her manners when Rinna was axed, so they have been in contact. “I haven’t seen her, but we’ve sent each other text messages and DMs,” she added.

Kyle shared she doesn’t like to cling to the bad energy in life, which is probably easier when you still have a job. “I don’t like to hold onto any negativity. I just want to move on from that,” she shared. But it sounds like ‘ole Kathy might still be hanging on to some negativity. That said, Kyle has hope.

“Well, we’re family. You know, it’s happened before, and we’ve fixed things,” Kyle continued. Sure it’s happened before, but has Kathy ever had her reputation called out on national television before? At this point, Kathy isn’t even filming for RHOBH and Kyle’s other sister Kim Richards was pulled for duty.

Kathy and Rinna’s dispute found Kathy receiving love from the masses after saying Rinna identifies as Hollywood’s biggest bully. Kathy also issued an ultimatum saying she would not return if Rinna and Erika Jayne stuck around. So technically we don’t know if Kathy’s absence is because EJ is still kicking or she’s just sick of Kyle. At any rate, Kathy denied all accusations of saying mean stuff about Kyle and Kyle told Rinna to keep Kathy’s name out of her mouth. It was… a lot.

So we’re going in with cautious optimism for Season 13. Rinna and Kathy might not be speaking to Kyle, but it seems Kyle is not not speaking to anyone. We do not currently know if Rinna, Kathy, and Lisa Vanderpump have formed a secret girls’ only club in the wake of the controversy.

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]