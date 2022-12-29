5 Memorable Times Bravo Production Had To Step In On Camera

Most of us have the ability to keep our hands to ourselves when confrontations become tense. Nine times out of 10 no one wants to catch a case that will lead to expensive court costs, facial wounds, or jail. But most of us are not in the Bravoverse, and we are well aware Bravolebrities have no qualms about showing their entire ass on national television.

What we usually don’t see are the production crew, because their job is to be behind the camera. And when we do see them, it’s usually because something has gone terribly wrong. Let’s reminisce over some times we’ve seen the BTS guys on Real Housewives, and when everything went left.

5. Real Housewives of Atlanta / The Miami Trip

Season 8 of Real Housewives of Atlanta was a journey. This was a weird time for RHOA because NeNe Leakes was only appearing as a guest and Kim Fields made a decision she would later question by joining the show. Thanks to Cynthia Bailey, viewers met Tammy McCall-Browning, who may or may not have hooked up with Shereé Whitfield’s ex-husband. On an unforgettable cast trip to Miami, Florida, Kenya Moore met some attractive men while they were out and about and proceeded to invite them back to their vacation house. It’s a small world after all because one of the gentlemen happened to be Tammy’s nephew. After an abundance of alcohol, Tammy’s nephew wasn’t a happy drunk and said some choice words to a heavily pregnant Kandi Burruss. When Kenya started getting some bad vibes, she asked him to leave. In what can only be described as a drunken rage, the nephew lashed out and knocked Tammy flat to the ground. That’s when producers and security entered the chat.

4. Real Housewives of Potomac / The Dragging

I love Real Housewives of Potomac. The cast is amazing and hilarious. You can tell the producers have a blast editing the show. But a lot of people slept on RHOP until they put themselves on the map with one of the most brutal fights Real Housewives cameras have captured. Current star Candiace Dillard Bassett and the now-departed Monique Samuels put their producers to the test during an epic Season 5 throw down, WWE style. While at a beautiful winery in Bethesda, Maryland, Candiace and Monique felt the environment needed a petty pissing contest. After an argument reached DEFCON 4, Monique flicked Candace’s hair and Candy pushed Monique’s chest area. Wine was thrown, there was a LOT of screaming, and hair was yanked. After Monique and Candiace were pulled apart, Monique took it upon herself to circle the venue like a shark. A producer actually had to speak to Monique in an effort to prevent her from becoming a felon. Cases were initiated and court almost became a thing, but everything was dismissed. Monique left the show and Candiace remains, but her storyline continues to be trying to piss everyone off to the point of assault.

3. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City / The Sprinter Van aka Poor Kevin the Driver

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City came out of the gate hot and has yet to disappoint. Jen Shah is another breakout reality television star that should have thought about the skeletons in her closet prior to signing a Bravo contract. In Season 2, Jenny from the Cell Block was charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering. She generously provided us a glimpse of how she might act on the prison yard when the cast took a trip to Zion, Utah. Because this van was apparently cursed, much of the RHOSLC drama went down when Kevin the Driver was just trying to earn a living and go home. He wasn’t expecting Homeland Security and… a moving Fight Club. Jen and Lisa Barlow were having a moment when Jen popped up out of her seat and charged at Lisa. A woman in production, who clearly does not get paid enough, had to bodily restrain Jen from attacking someone who I’m 110% sure has never been in a physical altercation. Naturally the other ladies enjoyed snacks whilst watching Jen’s feeble attempt to furnish insight on how often she watches Orange is the New Black.

2. Real Housewives of New Jersey / Prostitution Whore Hair Pulling

I’m kind of shocked the viewing audience doesn’t know the first names of security and behind the scenes people on Real Housewives of New Jersey. They seem to argue so much, but there’s not much else you can do when no one has a storyline and the show has based content around a fighting family for the last 837 years. This particular Season 10 episode of everyone behaving badly took place during a shopping experience that included Beverly Ann Merrill Danielle Staub, and Margaret Joseph’s platinum plait. No one likes Danielle except for Teresa Giudice, because everyone knows Tre’s decision-making chip is completely burned out. The ladies were drinking and being petty, as they do, and Teresa felt the need to incite a riot by getting Danielle all frothed up. Danielle and Marge had words and then Danielle kind of chest-bumped her and commented on Margaret’s boob job. Since we all know Marge loves her water sports, she proceeded to dump water over Danielle’s head. Everyone is wrong in this scenario. It’s like they were all raised in a shed by random outdoor wildlife. Tre tells Danielle to yank on Margaret’s already-suffering ponytail and that’s when Black Suit Guy with an Earpiece goes into action. To be honest, I’m not sure if this man was #hiredbybravo or the boutique security, but either way he had to step-in so women of a certain age wouldn’t start throwing bows. Teresa admitted to regretting telling Danielle to go full Jersey and apologized to Marge on the Season 10 reunion calling it “a horrible judgement call.” See also: Most of Teresa’s life.

1. Real Housewives of Atlanta / NeNe Leakes’ Ignites PTSD for People With Walk-In Closets

This one was a doozy. Production didn’t exactly get involved, but they did get attacked. NeNe Leakes’ downfall from Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 11 was not pleasurable to watch. In NeNe’s defense, her husband was suffering from cancer, her acting career had gone on permanent hiatus, and her personal frustrations almost turned into evidence to be presented in court. During a natural hair party with the cast, NeNe became increasingly drunk melancholy. Porsha Williams (who was pregnant at the time) and Kandi Burruss felt like this would be a great time to get up and peruse NeNe’s fabulous closet. When production started to follow them, NeNe went nucking futs. NeNe yanked a cameraman away from the closet and tore his shirt. She also said, “Let’s be clear bitch, I’m going to f–k you up.” It’s unclear what happened during the tussle, but the group claims NeNe’s anger-directed behavior toward a producer was not seen in the video. Porsha said the poor man “went to the hospital” and that NeNe had to be “taken away from him.” Porsha claimed, “He clearly had scratches on his back and absolutely got choked up and had his head slammed against the wall.” Kandi added the guy “was holding his hands up” the entire time and wasn’t resisting– and “his tooth got knocked out.” NeNe was MIA as filming began for Season 12, but despite Bravo’s claim to be against all things involving violence, NeNe magically reappeared by the third episode. Season 12 was NeNe’s final bow.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]